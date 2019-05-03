SPACE AGE: Eco-friendly accessories brand Toms has teamed with “Star Wars” on a limited-edition shoe collection ahead of the new film “The Rise of Skywalker,” which is to be released in December.

Slip-on and sneaker styles take inspiration from the legendary movie franchise — featuring outerspace motifs and characters.

The collection features three unique prints that were formatted as storyboards to depict each of “Star Wars” original trilogy films.

The styles will launch in July, priced from $34.95 to $94.95.

“The Star Wars x Toms partnership ignites a truly unique and iconic collection founded on originality. When designing the collection, we focused on details and authenticity by using original artwork from the original trilogy, but we also added a Toms twist by adding interesting design elements that “Star Wars” fans will notice throughout the collection,” said Nate Photavath, Toms men’s senior footwear designer.