Tony Spring’s Gavel Mishap; Dior Taps Pattinson; La Bouche Rouge and Gianvito Rossi Team

STRONG ARM: What do heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder, Army Staff Sgt. and Medal of Honor recipient Ryan Pitts, and Bloomingdale’s chairman and chief executive officer Tony Spring have in common?

They all broke the gavel ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Not realizing his own strength, Spring broke the gavel Thursday upon ringing the closing bell. Bloomingdale’s, part of the publicly traded Macy’s Inc., was invited to the NYSE in celebration of the store’s 150 years in business. Spring was joined by Chris Taylor, vice president, NYSE Listings and Services, and others associated with the exchange and the store.

In May 2019, Deontay Wilder rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange, just a few days before his WBC heavyweight title defense against Dominic Breazeale at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. Army Staff Sgt. Pitts, a hero fending off a Taliban attack while serving in Afghanistan, broke the gavel in 2014. — DAVID MOIN

PATTINSON’S TURN: Dior has tapped a longtime friend of the house for its latest menswear campaign.

Robert Pattinson is the face of the spring pre-collection ads, appearing against brightly colored backdrops wearing a mix of tailoring and sportswear designed by Kim Jones. The campaign, set to break on Tuesday, was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styling by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming.

Dior offers four menswear collections a year: spring, summer, fall and winter, with the spring and fall lines being pre-collections. This year, it also unveiled a spinoff capsule collection for spring guest designed by ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz with a show in Los Angeles, California, in May.

Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign. Rafael Pavarotti/Courtesy of Dior

Pattinson has been the face of the Dior Homme fragrance since 2013. The “Twilight” actor also starred in the French fashion brand’s fall 2016 and spring 2017 menswear campaigns, shot by Karl Lagerfeld.

In addition to attending scores of Dior shows over the years, Pattinson was present in spirit at the brand’s pre-fall men’s show in London last December, reading lines from the works of Jack Kerouac on the soundtrack.

The British actor appeared most recently in “The Batman.” Among his upcoming projects is a science-fiction film based on Edward Ashton’s novel “Mickey7,” directed by Oscar-winning South Korean director Bong Joon Ho and co-starring Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo. — JOELLE DIDERICH

Robert Pattinson in the Dior spring 2023 menswear campaign.

HEAD TO TOE: French eco-luxury beauty brand La Bouche Rouge and Italian luxury footwear specialist Gianvito Rossi are teaming up on a limited-edition capsule launching Wednesday.

La Bouche Rouge’s refillable lipstick cases will be available in dusky pink and silver leather, using offcuts from Gianvito Rossi’s permanent collection of leather shoes.

Two exclusive colors have also been developed, titled “Gianvito Pink,” a nude with a pink cast and balm finish, and “Gianvito Red,” a satin-finish luminous red with a blue undertone.

The shoe brand’s founder Rossi described the two lip shades as “a tribute to all women,” noting that both his work and the French label’s makeup were meant to “enhance femininity.”

This collaboration is “about bringing together fashion, beauty and sustainability,” stated the beauty label’s founder Nicolas Gerlier, who launched it on the premise of “blue beauty,” which encompasses clean processes from formulation and supply chain to packaging and merchandising.

Over the years, La Bouche Rouge has collaborated with a broad cast that includes makeup artists Karim Rahman and Harold James; Chinese contemporary artist Xu Zhen; celebrity stylist Karla Welch; actress Kelly Rutherford, and French beauty and wellness label Aime Skincare.

This collaboration emerges as the Italian footwear label works to reduce its overall environmental footprint. Last December it unveiled a sustainability roadmap that included assessing its entire supply chain, including raw materials and processes, through quantitative measurements and data on environmental impact, social responsibility and economic sustainability. — LILY TEMPLETON

PUT A RING ON IT: As global tourism continues to ramp up, Repossi and Cheval Blanc have linked on a limited-edition design that celebrates Cheval Blanc’s signature color to be sold in luxury gift shops.

Cheval Blanc, part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s hotel management division, has five locations across the world — including Paris, St. Barths, St. Tropez, Randheli and Courchevel.

Repossi creative director Gaia Repossi reinterpreted the maison’s Berbere ring, with its trademark stacked bands, to reflect Cheval Blanc’s sophisticated, global mentality.

For the collaboration, Repossi covered the larger of its Berbere Chromatic ring’s two bands in a taupe lacquer. Set in 18-karat pink gold, the design also featured 38 pavé diamonds, weighing a total of 0.34 carats. It will retail for 3,900 euros, or about $3,815, and is available for purchase next month within Cheval Blanc’s gift shops.

“This ring is the new take on our chromatic ring for Cheval Blanc, it evokes a nude chic neutral shade that evokes travels and a timeless color among our palettes. I’m very excited about this presence of our classic emblematic rings in these beautiful locations of all Cheval Blanc,” Repossi said. — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

NEW REACH: Flavialarocca, the Italian sustainable womenswear brand, has launched an e-commerce site that also aims to inform customers about its practices and manufacturing.

The website will offer only made-to-order pieces to highlight the brand’s sustainable objectives and reduce waste.

All garments are dyed in collaboration with Phillacolor, a sustainable textile company that uses natural colors and the cold dyeing method to produce its fabrics.

Online customers will also be able to find the “re-dyeing” service, which revives garments that have faded through the years and renews them instead of buying a new product. The process drastically reduces the consumption of water and allows the recycling of dye baths.

Flavialarocca’s textiles are entirely produced in Italy with a traced supply chain. The main fibers used are Lenzing Tencel™ and Tencel™ Luxe, which are biodegradable and compostable.

“I am proposing a sustainable concept of clothing, I always keep researching new materials and the way to let them be more interesting with new techniques. There is no limit; we just need to believe in it and let the people understand that fashion can be glam and stylish but at the same time sustainable and ethical,” said brand founder Flavia La Rocca.

Designs from Flavialarocca. Courtesy image

The brand was founded by the Roman-born designer in 2013 and is best known for its use of the modular concept, as its collections are designed to be matched in different combinations through the use of hidden zippers to create dresses, overalls, tops, skirts and more.

In 2019, La Rocca won the Global Summit of Camera della Moda and the Franca Sozzani GFCA Award for Best Emerging Designer at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards.

In 2020, she was named Designer for the Planet by Camera della Moda during Milan Fashion Week. — ALICE MONORCHIO