Over the last four years, TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity among the Gen Z demographic, who use the social media platform to record videos dancing to today’s most popular music or participate in different TikTok challenges.

As the coronavirus pandemic has drastically increased social media usage across the board, TikTok has also seen a jump in its user base. According to Sensor Tower, a mobile app data provider, TikTok saw 315 million downloads during the first quarter of 2020, the biggest download count in the app’s history. This brings TikTok’s total download count to two billion.

TikTok doesn’t plan to slow down its growth. The social media platform last month revealed the creation of its $5 million Creative Learning Fund, which WWD is participating in, that is growing the app’s original content.

Despite this recent surge in users, many fashion and beauty brands were early adopters of the app. Take Ralph Lauren, which launched its TikTok account last August in conjunction with its campaign for the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. Other brands are creating dedicated initiatives solely for the app, such as Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, which launched a TikTok House where a rotating roster of influencers create content for the brand.

Here, WWD looks at the top 10 most followed fashion and beauty brands on TikTok and the different ways they’re using their accounts.

1. Kylie Cosmetics — 1.1 Million Followers

@kyliecosmetics Girls Trip lipstick kit 💗 launching tomorrow 1.22 9am pst ♬ original sound – kyliecosmetics

Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics has transitioned its massive social media following to TikTok, where it has the most followers of any fashion or beauty brand with 1.1 million.

The brand joined in November and posts closer looks at its makeup collections, product launches and beauty tutorials.

2. Fenty Beauty — 629,200 Followers

@fentybeauty @neko_channn blushed up in CHEEKS OUT Cream Blush in “Rosé Latte” 😍🌹 Shop it thru the link in our bio 👀 ♬ Loving Is Easy – Rex Orange County

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has steadily increased its TikTok followings and content creation thanks to a designated house in Los Angeles that has a rotating roster of influencers creating videos for the app. The influencers post lighthearted videos taking part in the latest TikTok challenges and dances, as well as makeup tutorials and closer looks at Fenty Beauty products.

3. Milk Makeup — 272,000 Followers

Milk Makeup’s account offers several beauty tutorials, including makeup hack videos that show users how to combine Milk Makeup products to create something new.

4. ColourPop Cosmetics —568,200 Followers

ColourPop Cosmetics gives its TikTok followers an inside look at the makeup creation process. The brand routinely posts short videos from inside its factories, showing how it develops its makeup products.

5. Tarte Cosmetics — 433,600 Followers

Tarte Cosmetics takes a more lifestyle approach to its account, sharing recipes and tips on taking care of plants in addition to beauty content.

6. Gucci — 354,800 Followers

Gucci’s account covers its beauty and fashion offerings. The design house launched on TikTok prior to its fall 2020 ready-to-wear show, when it tapped British musician Celeste to take over its account going into the show.

7. Ralph Lauren — 215,200 Followers

Ralph Lauren has already worked with several TikTok stars — including Dixie D’Amelio, Sam Hurley and Lani Baker — since joining the social media platform. The brand launched on the app in August 2019 ahead of the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament, where the company teamed with actress Diana Silvers for a series of videos.

8. Too Faced Cosmetics — 154,600 Followers

Too Faced Cosmetics reposts user-generated videos to its account, showing makeup and skin-care tutorials.

9. Jacquemus — 135,500 Followers

Simon Porte Jacquemus uses his brand’s account to share lighthearted content, including videos of him at the beach and fun videos with the brand’s micro Chiquito bags.

10. Revolve — 63,100 Followers

Revolve’s TikTok videos cover its range of fashion and beauty offerings. The brand shares fashion tutorials, such as how to style an oversized button down, and its collaborations with influencers like Camila Coelho and Aimee Song.

