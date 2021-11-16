×
Today's Digital Daily

Top 75 Companies for Executive Women Revealed by Seramount

This is the most definitive list of top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks.

L'oreal Made the Top 10 List
L'Oréal once again made the top 10 list of best companies for executive women. courtesy shot.

Companies in the fashion and beauty sector such as L’Oréal Paris, Unilever, Chico’s, Estée Lauder, Kendra Scott, P&G, Target, TechStyle, and Tiffany made the list of 2021’s Top 75 Companies for Executive Women.

It’s the first time Tiffany has made the list, which was researched by Seramount, now part of EAB, a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

The list recognizes companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss role, gender pay parity, support programs and work-life balance.

Overall, the top 10 companies in alphabetical order were Bon Secours Mercy Health System, Colgate-Palmolive Co., FleishmanHillard, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal USA, Marriott International, Inc., Nationwide, State Farm, Unilever, and Zoetis Inc.

“Our 2021 Top Companies for Executive Women initiative reveals encouraging increases in the number of women in senior leadership roles and running major divisions,” said Dr. Betty Spence, head of women’s advancement at Seramount. “We have noted a correlation between these increases and new emphasis placed on formal sponsorship programs at 68 percent of the top companies, and we applaud their efforts in ensuring that women have advocates for their advancement.”

Among the top 75 Companies for Executive Women, the percentage of women corporate executives increased 3 percentage points to 34 percent versus 31 percent in 2020. Female board of directors also increased 5 percentage points to 36 percent from 31 percent in 2020. Female executives responsible for divisions worth more than $1 billion increased to 37 percent from 30 percent in 2020. Corporate executives with P&L responsibilities increased 3 percentage points to 30 percent versus 27 percent in 2020. And, 68 percent of the Top Companies for Executive Women offer formal sponsorship, up from 60 percent in 2020; companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors, a U.S.-based chief executive officer and at least 500 U.S. employees.

 

FOR RELATED STORIES:

Are Companies Still Othering Women With Their Efforts at Inclusion?

With Start-ups, Gender Parity Correlates to Better Performance

Tracking Fashion’s Diversity: What the 20 Biggest Apparel Companies Have Done Since the Black Squares

VF Releases Third Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action Annual Profile

On Leadership, M.M. LaFleur CEO Says Men Should Lean Out,  Instead of Calling on Women to Lean in More

If Companies Don’t Act, Women’s  Leadership in the Post-Pandemic Workforce Could Suffer

