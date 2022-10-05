These Are the Top 10 Most Searched Celebrities at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week had no shortage of viral celebrity moments, from Cher closing the Balmain show to Bella Hadid having a dress sprayed onto her body at Coperni.

New data from Google shows the 10 top searched celebrities from Paris Fashion Week, with Kanye West receiving the top spot. West’s ranking can be credited to his surprise Yeezy Season 9 show, which received backlash for racism with West and models wearing “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

Second on the ranking was Kylie Jenner, who sat front row at shows like Coperni, Balenciaga, Schiaparelli, Balmain, Acne and others wearing several standout looks. At Acne, Jenner arrived wearing a white formfitting dress with a matching cape.

Cher received the third spot on Google’s ranking, thanks in large part to her surprise appearance on the Balmain runway where she joined designer Olivier Rousteing wearing a custom Balmain jumpsuit.

Bella Hadid is spray-painted with a liquid fabric on the Coperni runway at Paris Fashion Week. Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD

Hadid ranked in fourth, most likely for her viral moment on the Coperni runway. Hadid closed out the Coperni show where she walked onto the runway in nothing but a thong and had a white dress sprayed onto her body. The moment was one of the most viral to come from Paris Fashion Week.

In fifth is Victoria Beckham, who hosted her first Paris Fashion Week runway show this season. She is followed by Florence Pugh, who attended the Valentino show, and Doja Cat, who made an impression on spectators when she arrived at the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show with her face covered in gold metallic paint.

Google’s ranking was then rounded out by Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.