Celebrities may be just like us — that is, under quarantine — but there are several stars still generating interest online.

From brief paparazzi sightings, to tweets and videos urging everyone to stay at home, a new report by data trends provider, SEMrush has tallied the most-searched celebrities during the coronavirus quarantine.

Kylie Jenner received the top spot on the list with 450,000 Google searches after the reality TV star and beauty mogul was seen in paparazzi photos in late April going on a snack run in a tie-dye matching set with no makeup or shoes. Jenner went viral for her rare natural look, which is a stark contrast to the full makeup looks that she’s known for.

The way that Quarantine has turned Kylie Jenner back into a white girl pic.twitter.com/FQjlTEY95F — B. Velvet (@BeyonceLeague) April 20, 2020

On a more controversial note, SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk received the second spot after his tweet stating “the coronavirus panic is dumb” from March 6 went viral. The tweet resulted in over 300,000 Google searches.

Other celebrities went viral for their at-home quarantine posts, including actor Samuel L. Jackson’s video reading the new book “Stay the F–k at Home,” which has over 3.1 million views, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s videos in his jacuzzi and feeding his pet donkeys, which generated 12,100 searches, and Seth Rogen live-tweeting while watching the 2019 film “Cats,” which resulted in 5,400 searches.

Actor Tom Hanks, who was one of the first public figures to reveal he contracted COVID-19, also made the list for his Instagram post announcing his test results. The post garnered over six million likes and 300,000 comments.

