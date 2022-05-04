Top Searches From the Met Gala; The Kardashian-Jenner Clan on the Red Carpet; Arnold Being Honored

CORSETS, SEQUINS AND WAISTCOATS, OH MY: While each celebrity had their own interpretation for the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme, many of the dress code’s hallmark styles made a large impact on spectators.

According to data from Love the Sales fashion analyst Hussain Ul-Haq, there was a large increase in searches for apparel types seen on the Met Gala red carpet.

The apparel style that experienced the most growth was unsurprisingly “corsets,” which saw an increase of 107 percent. Several celebrities embraced the corset for their Met Gala looks, including Billie Eilish in Gucci, Bella Hadid in Burberry, Ashley Park in Prabal Gurung, Tessa Thompson in Carolina Herrera and Gigi Hadid in Versace.

“Sequin dresses” also saw a surge in searches following the Met Gala, increasing by 66 percent. The style was embraced by many celebrities, including the likes of Janelle Monáe in Ralph Lauren, Chloe Bailey in Area, Kaia Gerber in Alexander McQueen, Rachel Brosnahan in Altuzarra and Mj Rodriguez in Moschino, among others. “Embroidered dresses” also saw an increase of 28 percent.

Mj Rodriguez, Chloe Bailey and Kaia Gerber at the 2022 Met Gala. WWD/Lexie Moreland

For menswear, “waistcoats” saw a jump of 38 percent in fashion searches. The male attendees who looked to the style for the Met Gala include Met Gala co-chair Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elon Musk, Seth Meyers and Joshua Jackson in Gucci.

“Ruffle dresses” rounded out the Met Gala-related fashion searches, rising by 20 percent. The dress style popped up on the red carpet on the likes of Normani in Christian Siriano, Kylie Jenner in Off-White and Kendall Jenner in Prada. — LAYLA ILCHI

FAMILY GATHERING: For the first time, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family made it to the Met Gala.

The family’s matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made their way up the stairs of the coveted fundraising benefit held at the Museum of Metropolitan Art on Monday night. Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé also arrived with the group.

In the past, only Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have been invited to the Met Gala. This year marks Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Barker’s first time attending.

This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code of “Gilded Glamour,” taking inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 to 1890.

Kris Jenner arrived in a yellow one-shoulder silk gown by Oscar de la Renta with white gloves and her hair styled like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, flipped out on the ends and side-swept bangs. She was reportedly inspired by the former first lady.

Kris Jenner in Oscar de la Renta at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland for WWD

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer arrived in matching outfits by Thom Browne. Barker wore the designer’s signature skirt suit in black-and-white while Kourtney Kardashian wore what she described as a “deconstructed” version of her partner’s outfit, which featured a cropped white button-down shirt and high-waisted two-toned slit skirt in cream and black.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in Thom Browne at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Good American founder looked chic in a look by Moschino, designed by Jeremy Scott. Khloé Kardashian’s look was a formfitting, gold-beaded gown with an exaggerated black silk shoulder shawl and matching gloves.

Khloé Kardashian in Moschino at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Kendall Jenner arrived in an all-black ball gown by Prada that featured a tank top made from sheer fishnet and skirt with a long train and ruffled and ruched detailing. To emphasize the look, the model bleached her eyebrows and dyed her hair back to brunette after being a redhead for the last few months.

Kendall Jenner in Prada at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul made her return to the Met Gala in an all-white look by Off-White as an homage to its late founder Virgil Abloh who died in November. She wore a modern twist on a bridal gown that included a mesh T-shirt with the brand’s logo “Off” on the chest, a white corset top and a big, tiered tulle skirt. Instead of a traditional veil, she wore a backward white baseball cap with a mini veil and floral appliqué work on the side.

This marks Kylie Jenner’s first time back to the Met Gala since 2019. She did not attend last year’s edition.

Kylie Jenner in Off-White at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Finally, the Skims founder was the last to make her way up the Met steps, in a stunning dress once worn by the legendary Marilyn Monroe when the late actress famously sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The dress was created by Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis based on a sketch by Bob Mackie.

Before the Met Gala, rumors circulated online that Kim Kardashian would be wearing the iconic dress. When she stepped onto the red carpet with her boyfriend Pete Davidson in the said dress, it sent fans into a social media frenzy. The couple, who have been romantically linked since November, made their official red carpet debut earlier that week at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in a Jean Louis dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

Speaking with La La Anthony at the event, Kim Kardashian confessed she initially did not fit into the dress when she first tried it on, so she managed to lose 16 pounds in three weeks in order to wear it in time for the event. She also dyed her normally brown hair blonde for the night, styling it in a tight, sleek bun.

Due to the historical significance of the dress, she only wore the dress for a total of five minutes, wearing it on arrival and up the stairs of the Met before changing into an exact replica to join the other guests inside so as to not damage the dress. Aside from Monroe, Kardashian is the only other person to have ever worn the dress. — CONCHITA WIDJOJO

POPS OF PINK: Pink seemed to be a common theme on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala.

In celebrating American designers and fashion as the second of the two-part examination by the Costume Institute, many celebrities opted for outfits highlighting accents of pink. Whether they wanted to emphasize the feminine aspect of its theme “Gilded Glamour” or simply because they wanted to wear pink, it seemed many stars shared the same idea.

Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli arrived with his entourage of celebrities wearing designs inspired by his “Pink PP” collection, which was showcased in his fall 2022 show in Milan this spring. Nicola Peltz Beckham, who recently tied the knot with Brooklyn Peltz Beckham last month, arrived in a draped pink dress with a plunging neckline while her husband wore a baby pink suit. Piccioli also designed Peltz Beckham’s wedding dress.

Glenn Close and Sebastian Stan also rocked the designer’s now-signature hot pink, wearing the bright hue from head-to-toe. Close wore a button-down and matching pants under an embroidered cape jacket by Valentino, while Stan wore a button-down paired with baggy pants and matching pink sneakers and an oversized pink Valentino jacket.

Additionally, “You” actress Jenna Ortega also sported a bright pink look by Valentino. She wore an embroidered tunic shirt with flower applications over a pair of hot pink tights and satin pink heels.

Prabal Gurung was another designer with a slew of pink in his posse of stars, including Kiki Layne, Ashley Park and newcomer Denée Benton, best known for her role in the HBO Max series “The Gilded Age.”

Layne wore a pink gown with button detailing and flower-like ruffles, pairing the dress with matching white gloves with the same ruffle details. Park wore a hot pink corset with off-the-shoulder bow sleeves and a black-and-white ostrich feather skirt featuring a train. Benton wore a draped, bustle-inspired look with a red column gown and pink ruffles on the waist, paired with white gloves up to her elbow and intricate necklaces.

Tessa Thompson channeled her inner ballerina in a custom blush pink corset gown by Carolina Herrera that featured gathered tulle and a 200-meter train. The dress was designed by the brand’s creative director Wes Gordon, who walked alongside Thompson on the red carpet.

Other celebrities who wore pink outfits at the 2022 Met Gala include Molly Sims in Monique Lhuilllier, SZA in Vivienne Westwood, Wendi Murdoch in Giambattista Valli, Adwoa Aboah in Tory Burch, Nicola Coughlan in Richard Quinn and Diane von Furstenberg.

This year’s Met Gala focused on the theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is a celebration of American fashion. This year’s dress code was “Gilded Glamour,” which takes inspiration from The Gilded Age in New York during the time period between 1870 and 1890.

The “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition will open to the public on May 7. The first part of the exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” remains open at the Costume Institute. Both will close in September. — C.W.

NEW AMBASSADOR: Emma Chamberlain is Cartier’s newest brand ambassador.

The fine jeweler tapped the YouTube star to represent the brand at special events and red carpets, including Monday’s Met Gala, where she conducted interviews on the red carpet. Chamberlain wore a vintage tiara from Cartier at the Met Gala, as well as a diamond choker, rings and earrings. She also wore a custom two-piece look by Louis Vuitton.

“Emma’s creative spirit and diverse set of talents are a welcome addition to the maison,” said Mercedes Abramo, president and chief executive officer of Cartier North America. “As a California native, we’re excited to see Emma’s bold fearless approach to style translated into her new role as a Cartier ambassador.”

This is Chamberlain’s first partnership with a luxury fashion brand; however, she’s worked with several other brands since she’s grown in popularity on YouTube. Over the years, Chamberlain has worked with Louis Vuitton on digital content for the design house’s fashion shows and she’s fronted campaigns for PacSun. She is also the creative director for Bad Habit, a skin care brand created by Forma Brands, the brand incubator behind companies like Morphe, Jaclyn Hill Cosmetics, R.E.M. Beauty and others.

Outside of the fashion and beauty worlds, Chamberlain launched a coffee brand, called Chamberlain Coffee, in 2019 and hosts a podcast, called “Anything Goes.”

Chamberlain is one of YouTube’s biggest creators, boasting a following of 11.4 million subscribers since she joined the platform in 2017. She’s grown her following through her popular “day in the life” videos. — L.I.

GOTH GLAM: With the 2022 Met Gala’s dress code being “Gilded Glamour,” spectators expected to see lots of corsets, big skirts and jewel embellishments.

That was the case to some extent, but another fashion trend that was a stark contrast to “Gilded Glamour” also emerged at Monday night’s event: black sheer. Celebrities such as Phoebe Dynevor, Bella Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens, Karlie Kloss, Maude Apatow and many others opted for the trend, going with a more Goth and punk-inspired aesthetic that clearly wasn’t around in those Gilded Age days of yore.

Several celebrities leveraged the Met Gala black sheer fashion trend with lace, such as “Bridgerton” actress Dynevor, who wore a Louis Vuitton spring 2022 ready-to-wear dress made with sheer black lace and a ruffled bustle skirt. Hudgens, who helped host the Met Gala red carpet coverage, went with a sheer black lace dress with long sleeves from Moschino.

Hadid gave a nod to the “Gilded Glamour” trend with her Burberry look while also looking to black sheer. The model wore a black leather corseted dress with black lace sheer tights and matching gloves.

Bella Hadid Lexie Moreland/WWD

The corseted look also made its way to the men, namely Lenny Kravitz, who wore a corseted black lace dress shirt over black leather trousers.

“The Gilded Age” actress Louisa Jacobson gave her own spin on the black sheer-meets-“Gilded Glamour” trend in a Schiaparelli spring 2022 couture dress that consisted of black sheer made in hand-pleated silk tulle. The dress was accented with a flounce of black tulle at the hem and adorned with 24-karat gold trompe l’oeil skeleton elements in molded leather and feathers in a hand-painted gold leaf.

Here, WWD rounds up all the celebrities who wore black sheer looks at the 2022 Met Gala. Click through the above gallery to see more looks from the fashion trend. — L.I.

HONORING ARNOLD: On June 2, the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation will hold its gala benefit at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City.

Founded in 2000, the AJCF was created to provide a source of education against forms of prejudice and discrimination. Using lessons from the Holocaust on the devastating impact of hate the AJCF has taught a collective responsibility to fight it to thousands of professionals from the EU and global groups.

During the event, Arnold Schwarzenegger will be receiving the AJCF Award for Fighting Hatred, which has been a platform for the former California governor for years speaking at global summits as well as to his millions of fans and followers on social media.

Click this link for tickets and more information.

Also being honored during the evening are the Solan and Kaner families and their popular chain, Morton Williams Supermarkets; Y. David Scharf, managing partner at Morrison Cohen LLP, who will be representing his family who lived in Oświęcim, Poland (the location of AJCF’s center) for centuries until the Holocaust, and Miriam and Jack Simony, managing director at Jade Mountain Partners.

Notably, the night’s program will also serve to highlight the United States Military Academies cadets and midshipmen who will be participating in AJCF’s American Service Academies Program and will be attending the gala. The ASAP program, which begins in the U.S., will teach the cadets and midshipmen about the Holocaust and modern genocide from scholars, survivors and exhibitions at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Museum of Jewish Heritage before traveling to Poland where they will visit the Auschwitz concentration camps, the ghettos of Krakow and Warsaw and engage in intensive seminars and discussions.

Importantly, this year as the Russian Army continues to commit devastating acts of war in Ukraine, AJCF will be providing aid to thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Oświęcim and neighboring towns. — ALEXANDRA PASTORE