DISCO FEVER: Topshop has partnered with high-end label Halpern to add sparkle and shine to its stores. The 28-piece collection will be sold online and hit Topshop stores in November.

“I think it’s fabulous that as a younger brand we’re able to work with Topshop, making the type of clothing we do for the main Halpern collection in an accessible way so more people can really feel the glamour,” said Michael Halpern, founder of his namesake label.

The collection reflects Halpern’s signature Seventies’ disco aesthetic and over-the-top style. His designs are prized for couture cuts that are embellished with high-shine and colorful sequins.

“I want the world to feel as glam as possible and this type of collaboration is a fantastic way to accomplish that,” Halpern said.

Pieces include neon velvet separates, and sequin-adorned jumpsuits. The collection will begin retailing at 35 pounds.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Michael and our capsule embodies the disco spirit and signature feminine silhouettes he is renowned for,” said Anthony Cuthbertson, global design director of Topshop and Topman.

The collaboration arrives just in time for the holiday party season.