Tori Kelly Teams With Diff Charitable Eyewear on Sunglasses Collection

Tori Kelly is embarking on her latest fashion partnership.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is teaming up with Diff Charitable Eyewear on a three-piece collection that’s meant to reflect her eclectic style.

“I’m so excited to have my collection with Diff out into the world today,” Kelly said. “Usually, I’m in a studio creating a song or album, so it was really fun to put my designer muscle to use and work with the people at Diff to create this fun and versatile collection.”

The collection includes offerings like Spruce, a classic style with a thin frame in a black and gray colorway and a tortoise shell colorway; Shine On, a round sunglasses style that comes in a blue mirror lens with black frames and a pink lens with rose gold hardware, and Futuristic, a boxy cat-eye style that comes in a gray and black colorway and a light brown colorway.

Tori Kelly for Diff Charitable Eyewear. Courtesy

Kelly explained one of the reasons why she wanted to work with Diff is because of the brand’s commitment to philanthropy. Since the brand’s inception, Diff Charitable Eyewear has provided eye exams, eye surgeries, glasses and medicine to people in need.

“When I’m out on the road touring, I typically support a charity to help shed light on an issue that’s important to me,” she said. “So, working with Diff, which helps give back to the visually impaired, aligned with my beliefs perfectly. I got a chance to be creative in a space I haven’t previously been before, and help to give back.”

Kelly has been in the music world since 2010, first making her debut on the ninth season of “American Idol.” She’s gone on to win two Grammy Awards and work with musicians including Ed Sheeran, Jon Batiste, Dan + Shay and others.

She’s previously teamed with other fashion brands for partnerships, including Keds and William Rast.

Kelly is the latest musician that’s worked with Diff Charitable Eyewear on a collection. The brand has previously teamed with H.E.R., Lauren London, Lauren Lane and others.

The Tori Kelly x Diff Charitable Eyewear Collection is available now on the brand’s website. The styles retail for $95.