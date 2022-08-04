×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 04, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Montblanc Debuts Hotel-like Flagship in Paris

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger to Unveil Tommy Factory, a Warhol-inspired Creative Playground

Fashion

Five Standout Design Students From Class of 2022 on the Future of Fashion

Tori Kelly Teams With Diff Charitable Eyewear on Sunglasses Collection

The musician has collaborated on a three-piece collection.

Tori Kelly Teams With Diff Charitable
Tori Kelly for Diff Charitable Eyewear Courtesy

Tori Kelly is embarking on her latest fashion partnership.

The Grammy-winning singer and songwriter is teaming up with Diff Charitable Eyewear on a three-piece collection that’s meant to reflect her eclectic style.

“I’m so excited to have my collection with Diff out into the world today,” Kelly said. “Usually, I’m in a studio creating a song or album, so it was really fun to put my designer muscle to use and work with the people at Diff to create this fun and versatile collection.”

The collection includes offerings like Spruce, a classic style with a thin frame in a black and gray colorway and a tortoise shell colorway; Shine On, a round sunglasses style that comes in a blue mirror lens with black frames and a pink lens with rose gold hardware, and Futuristic, a boxy cat-eye style that comes in a gray and black colorway and a light brown colorway.

Related Galleries

Tori Kelly Teams With Diff Charitable Eyewear on Sunglasses Collection
Tori Kelly for Diff Charitable Eyewear. Courtesy

Kelly explained one of the reasons why she wanted to work with Diff is because of the brand’s commitment to philanthropy. Since the brand’s inception, Diff Charitable Eyewear has provided eye exams, eye surgeries, glasses and medicine to people in need.

“When I’m out on the road touring, I typically support a charity to help shed light on an issue that’s important to me,” she said. “So, working with Diff, which helps give back to the visually impaired, aligned with my beliefs perfectly. I got a chance to be creative in a space I haven’t previously been before, and help to give back.”

Kelly has been in the music world since 2010, first making her debut on the ninth season of “American Idol.” She’s gone on to win two Grammy Awards and work with musicians including Ed Sheeran, Jon Batiste, Dan + Shay and others.

She’s previously teamed with other fashion brands for partnerships, including Keds and William Rast.

Kelly is the latest musician that’s worked with Diff Charitable Eyewear on a collection. The brand has previously teamed with H.E.R., Lauren London, Lauren Lane and others.

The Tori Kelly x Diff Charitable Eyewear Collection is available now on the brand’s website. The styles retail for $95.

Tori Kelly Teams With Diff Charitable Eyewear on Sunglasses Collection
Tori Kelly for Diff Charitable Eyewear. Courtesy
Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Hot Summer Bags

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tori Kelly x Diff Eyewear Collection:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad