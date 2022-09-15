×
The Standout Fashion Moments from the Toronto International Film Festival

Celebrities like Taylor Swift, Janelle Monáe, Harry Styles and others looked to high-fashion looks for the film festival.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 Toronto
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Anna
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R)
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: Harry
TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R)
View ALL 17 Photos

The Toronto International Film Festival has delivered many major fashion moments over the last week.

The 47th edition of the annual film festival has brought together many of today’s biggest celebrities to debut the season’s most-anticipated films. One such film was the upcoming drama “My Policeman,” starring Harry Styles and Emma Corrin. Both stars, who are styled by Harry Lambert, had standout fashion moments on the red carpet with looks from Gucci and Miu Miu, respectively. 

Taylor Swift also made an impression at the Toronto Film Festival, attending a special screening of her short film “All Too Well,” wearing a custom, gold sequined gown made by Louis Vuitton.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the standout fashion moments from the Toronto International Film Festival. Scroll on for more.

Gabrielle Union in Vivienne Westwood 

Gabrielle Union attends the “The Inspection” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images

Union helped kick off the Toronto International Film Festival on opening night for the premiere of her film “The Inspection,” wearing an eye-catching look from Vivienne Westwood. Union’s look was a black satin dress with a corset-like top and a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with an oversize necklace also from Vivienne Westwood and other jewelry from brands like Melinda Maria and Graziela Gems.

Harry Styles in Gucci

Harry Styles at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Fresh off his appearance at the Venice Film Festival, Styles attended the Toronto International Film Festival to debut his newest film, “My Policeman.” Styles went with his go-to designer label, Gucci, for the red carpet, wearing an emerald green double-breasted suit jacket embellished with a matching satin oversize floral pin paired with lime green trousers and the Gucci Bamboo 1947 top-handle bag. 

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu 

Emma Corrin at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Corrin joined Styles at the premiere of their film “My Policeman” in their own standout fashion look. Corrin walked the red carpet wearing a black Miu Miu high-cut bodysuit accented with a black train. They accessorized the look with jewelry from Cartier, wearing the Panthère de Cartier High Jewelry earrings featuring emeralds and a matching emerald ring. 

Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton

Taylor Swift at the 2022 International Film Festival. AFP via Getty Images

Swift attended a special screening of her short film “All Too Well,” during the film festival wearing a custom gown by Louis Vuitton. The Grammy-winning musician’s gown featured gold sequined embroidery and a gold chain embellishment.  

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior 

Jennifer Lawrence attends the “Causeway” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images

Lawrence attended the premiere of “Causeway” at the film festival wearing a dress from Dior’s fall 2022 couture collection. The Oscar-winning actress’ look was a black silk chiffon sheer dress worn over black high-waisted shorts.

Janelle Monáe in Iris van Herpen

Janelle Monáe attends Netflix “Glass Onion” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images for Netflix

Monáe joined the cast of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” during the film festival wearing an avant garde dress from Iris van Herpen’s fall 2022 couture collection. Monáe’s gown featured a three-dimensional bodice and a cascading train. The musician paired the look with Pamela Love earrings. 

Claire Foy in Prada 

Claire Foy at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Foy attended the premiere of her new film “Women Talking” in a custom look from Prada. Foy’s look was a black satin strapless dress embellished with applied stones. 

Jessie Buckley in Erdem

Jessie Buckley attends the “Women Talking” premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Getty Images

Buckley also attended the premiere of “Women Talking” in her own standout look. The actress wore a light blue, prairie-inspired dress from Erdem’s spring 2019 collection.

