Torrid, a retailer of apparel, intimates and accessories for curvy women sizes 10 to 30, has revealed the first of four short films featuring Barbie Ferreira, a 22-year-old model and actress who is best known for her role as Kat Hernandez on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

The Torrid series portrays Ferreira as the girl who’s always the life of the party and spreader of good vibes, even when she finds herself in tough predicaments. Torrid partnered with director Sasie Sealy, who is known for her focus on female-led narratives and championed a female-led production crew for this initiative.

The first film is called “Locked Out,” which finds Ferreira in a less-than-ideal situation, turning an embarrassing situation into a memorable win, while wearing Torrid’s intimates and apparel. It will be followed by a second digital short on Dec. 18 called “Night Out,” with a special cameo by RuPaul. As the story unfolds, Ferreira’s character is able to once again finesse the situation while feeling empowered in her Torrid denim Bombshell skinny jeans.

Liz Muñoz, chief executive officer of Torrid, said, “We are constantly inspired by our community of strong, confident women. We talk to our girl where she is shopping and living, and content and storytelling are a key way to reach her and tell the story of women who inspire us. It is an effective means of rounding out our image.”

“The partnership with Barbie and the female director-led production crew is unique in that we let these talented women dream with us to showcase that with a sprinkle optimism and by dressing in Torrid looks, you can accomplish anything,” she added.

Each of the films is two to three minutes, and they will live online at torrid.com/torrid stories.

The series will roll out this month and into 2020.