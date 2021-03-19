Torrid, the fashion brand for curvy women sizes 10 to 30, has partnered with the YWCA to raise $1 million to aid in the nonprofit’s efforts to eliminate racism and empower women through a yearlong partnership.

The Torrid Foundation began working with the YWCA at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to take action and support women who were disproportionately affected. To date, Torrid has been able to directly impact more than 1,100 individuals through providing 9,730 nights of shelter, assisted 996 households connected to domestic violence services, placed 271 children in emergency childcare and supported 192 households with childcare resources.

Timed to Women’s History Month, Torrid will focus on three key pillars: women’s equality, empowerment and wellness. Through roundups of purchases made online and in store, as well as direct donations for $1 to $250, 100 percent will go to Torrid Foundation in support of the YWCA, while 20 percent of proceeds from the #torridstrong monthly capsule collections will go to the foundation in support of YWCA.

Liz Munoz, chief executive officer of Torrid, said, “For over 160 years, YWCA USA has been supporting women’s justice and equality — a mission that aligns with the Torrid Foundation’s commitment to help all women live their best lives.” Having begun their work together last year, she said she was pleased to continue their work together in an effort to raise $1 million.

The Torrid Foundation was launched in 2017 to advocate for women to help maximize their potential by supporting nonprofit programs and organizations that educate and empower them, such as Susan G. Women, ACLU, Black Lives Matter, NAACP, GLAAD and YWCA. #Torridstrong was added to the Torrid Foundation as a call-to-action to help in their fundraising mission.

