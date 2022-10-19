×
Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Tory Burch, Christy Turlington Burns Among Honorees at 5th Annual CARE Impact Awards

The event takes place Nov. 9 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

Tory Burch
Tory Burch Patrick Demarchelier/Courtesy of Tory Burch

CARE, the humanitarian organization, will hold its fifth annual CARE Impact Awards on Nov. 9 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

The event will be the organization’s first in-person Impact Awards since 2019. Author, actress and director Amber Tamblyn will host the awards ceremony with a special performance by musician and activist Angélique Kidjo.

The program recognizes honorees for their philanthropy, activism, and work to further CARE’s mission.

The 2022 Impact Award honorees are Tory Burch, executive chairman and chief creative officer, Tory Burch LLC and founder, Tory Burch Foundation (CARE Impact Award for Women’s Empowerment); Christy Turlington Burns, founder and president, Every Mother Counts (CARE Champion of Women Impact Award); Dr. Margaret A. Hamburg, former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and former Foreign Secretary (CARE Impact Award for Public Health); Chang K. Park, president and chief executive officer, Universal Remote Control Inc. (CARE Impact Award for Philanthropic Leadership,) and President Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of Tanzania (CARE Impact Award for Global Leadership).

Christy Turlington Burns Alex Nataf

“As we continue to grapple with the devastating impact of compounding crises — from the COVID-19 pandemic, to the fight for climate justice, to the multiple conflicts across the globe, I’m continually inspired by the work of CARE colleagues and programs,” said Michelle Nunn, president and CEO of CARE USA. “CARE remains committed to responding with critical aid to millions of women and families here in the U.S. and internationally. The Impact Awards is an evening to celebrate the amazing power of change agents to provide hope and safeguard dignity around the world.”

The evening will help raise funds for CARE’s Global Hunger Crisis Campaign.

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

