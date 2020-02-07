Natalia Vodianova on the catwalkTory Burch show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Sep 2019

Models walk during the spring 2020 Tory Burch show.

Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

Tory Burch’s fall 2020 fashion show is just around the corner. The American designer is slated to present her newest designs at 10 a.m. on Feb. 9 during New York Fashion Week.

Check back here when the show is about to start to see all of her latest looks in the video player below.

