Tory Burch featured at Hancock Shaker Village.

Tory Burch, who has been influenced by the Shaker style and aesthetic in her designs, will be featured in an upcoming installation at the Hancock Shaker Village, home of one of the largest collections of Shaker material culture in the world, in Pittsfield, Mass.

Opening May 31, “Tory Burch: Beauty Rests on Utility,” will be highlighted in Room 16 of the Brick Dwelling. It will remain open through Thanksgiving.

“Beauty Rests on Utility” focuses on the influence of Shaker design on Burch’s spring 2021 collection and recognizes Shaker innovation, utility and aesthetic refinement, embodied in such domestic items as baskets, boxes and brooms.

Drawn to the salmon, marigold and white facades of Hancock’s buildings and to handcrafted wooden chairs and woven baskets, Burch selected her Shaker favorites alongside pieces from her collection.

For her spring 2021 collection, Burch said she was inspired by memories of the craftsmanship of her Quaker elementary school, baskets that hung at her family’s farm, and handmade quilts she found in Pennsylvania Dutch country. She was struck by the Shaker maxim: “Beauty rests on utility.”

Her spring collection featured clothing such as a dress in white cotton shirting with a large collar and black-piped paneled tiers fusing graphic and gentle elements, while a craft-inspired basket-weave motif recurred throughout the shoes and bags in a range of fabrics.

“Shaker craftsmanship is impeccable and has long been an inspiration,” Burch said. “It is an honor to display our pieces alongside this museum’s beautiful and historic collection.”

Visitors will find Shaker objects from the museum’s permanent collection juxtaposed with handwoven shoes and handbags, basket-weave embroidery and Burch’s collection pieces.

The designer shot her look book and film for the spring 2021 collection at the Hancock Shaker Village.

