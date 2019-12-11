Tuesday evening, Tory Burch hosted dear friend Arthur Elgort at her Tory Sport store on Fifth Avenue to celebrate the release of the famed photographer’s book, “I Love…” with a cocktail party. To coincide with the release a display of Elgort’s photographs from the book have been mounted to the walls of the store, where they will be displayed through the end of the year.

“Arthur is probably just one of my favorite photographers of all time — and a friend,” Burch said from inside the store. “He shot me once with my boys, and it’s my favorite picture that ever happened. He’s just such an incredible person. I couldn’t be more thrilled [to host the party].”

In addition to the personal photograph, another favorite of hers is a shot of three people walking, which made it onto the Tory Sport wall display.

“I don’t even know who they are, maybe two models and a third person, but it’s just the movement and emotion,” Burch explained. “I mean, I love all of his work. If you look at the way he’s captured people it’s pretty extraordinary.”