Tory Burch has appointed a new president for Europe and the Middle East.

Stefano Sutter will step into the role beginning Feb. 4, appointed by recently instated chief executive officer Pierre-Yves Roussel.

Sutter has served as the regional director of the Prada Group’s Northern European business for eight years, overseeing Prada and Miu Miu there. He has also held various roles at Inditex across Europe and North America. Roussel, speaking with WWD, labeled Sutter’s diverse experience as “very interesting.”

Burch said of Sutter’s appointment in a statement: “Stefano is an extremely talented business leader with an entrepreneurial mind-set and a track record of great success building brands regionally. I am thrilled to have him on the team and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow our business in Europe and the Middle East.”

Sutter said of his new role: “I am thrilled to be joining Tory Burch and excited about the opportunity to help the company build on its success in Europe and the Middle East.”

Speaking with WWD about Sutter’s prescribed regions, which will include the U.K., Roussel said: “The brand has been investing in Europe for quite some time now. The business is doing really well in the last five years since there have been a number of investments in developing flagships in Europe.” Roussel also noted that the Tory Burch brand has embarked on highly selective wholesale partnerships across Europe and the Middle East, the latter of which is conducted through a partnership with the Chalhoub Group.