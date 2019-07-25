FOR LOVE’S SAKE: Tory Burch has opened a flagship on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, which will showcase the brand’s apparel, shoes, accessories and bags. And to spotlight the site, Tory Burch is introducing a capsule collection designed for Chinese Valentine’s Day.

The collection is being modeled by Liu Wen in the online flagship’s campaign photos. “The Chinese Valentine’s Day capsule consists of four special handbags, a card case and the brand’s signature ballet flats in pink and red blocked colors and stripe prints,” the brand said, adding that the collection is being introduced via “a multifaceted media campaign, ‘This Thing Called Love.'” Tmall Luxury Pavilion is Alibaba Group’s dedicated channel for various luxury goods.

Tory Burch is unveiling seven items on the Tmall platform, which includes the brand’s Katya Tunic Dress, Ella Printed Logo Tote and Poppy Canvas Espadrille, “in addition to products from its Chinese Valentine’s Day capsule collection,” said a Tmall spokeswoman, adding that the capsule features four Tory Burch handbags, a card case “and the brand’s signature ballet flats in pink and red.”

Jessica Liu, general manager of Tmall Fashion and Luxury, said “to have an iconic brand like Tory Burch join Tmall is a testament to the platform’s ability to attract and engage with the 700 million-plus consumers on our platforms for premium fashion and lifestyle brands from around the world. We look forward to partnering with them closely to bring special products and creative activations to Chinese consumers.”

Chinese Valentine’s Day is Aug. 7, and it is also known as the Qixi Festival. Tory Burch said consumers can share “their love through an interactive platform through simply scanning any heart-shaped items via Taobao app’s AR Buy+ function.” And from July 26 through Aug. 9, the brand will host an interactive experience for Chinese Valentine’s Day at the Charter Shopping Center in Harbin with an opening ceremony on July 27.

Regarding physical stores, Tory Burch operates 34 stores in China, which includes five stores located in Chengdu Mix C, Guangzhou K11, Nanning Mix C and Hangzhou Mix C, the company said.