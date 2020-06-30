Tory Burch has started an Instagram campaign encouraging people to #WearADamnMask. The initiative, which she hopes to go viral, began Monday, with Burch asking her friends on Instagram to post a picture of themselves in a mask and tag their friends.

She posted a photo of herself with a mask, with the following caption: “I am sure you are all seeing what I am seeing. COVID-19 rates in the U.S. are rising at a truly scary rate. One thing I know for sure is that there’s a very easy way each of us can help, and that’s to #WearADamnMask whenever we are in public.”

She goes on to give a slew of reasons, including “#WearADamnMask because it is not a political issue, it is an issue of saving lives,” and “#WearADamnMask because it is the only way to keep our most vulnerable safe and the only way to get our economy back on track.”

She concluded, “Trust me, it takes a lot for me to post a selfie, this is urgent!”

Burch challenged such people as Kerry Washington, Brad Goreski, Arianna Huffington, Jamie Tisch, and Sanjay Gupta to join her in getting the message out, and post a masked selfie and tag as many people as they can.

So far, people such as Diane von Furstenberg, Jessica Seinfeld, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marisa Tomei, Laura Brown, Bryan Boy and Samira Nasr have also joined the challenge.