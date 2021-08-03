A look from Tory Sport fall 2021.

A look from Tory Sport fall 2021.

Courtesy Image

Tory Burch is debuting her latest collection of luxe athletic fashions for Tory Sport today. For the fall season, Burch wanted to put forth optimism and a spirit of adventure, while defining what everyday luxury means in today’s world. 

A look from Tory Sport Fall 2021

A look from Tory Sport fall 2021. 

“This season we focused on the idea of luxury sportswear, weaving in utilitarian details with unexpected color and a sense of humor. We are standing behind our knitwear and outerwear, introducing soft and refined cashmere layers and an update to our signature tracksuit in elevated, ’70s-inspired velour,” Burch told WWD.

A look from Tory Sport Fall 2021

A look from Tory Sport fall 2021.  Courtesy photo

The designer cited that the collection’s vibrant palette — bright citrus lime and lemon, chartreuse, orchid and heliotrope mixed with calming neutrals such as white, caramel, chocolate brown, chestnut and oatmeal — and innovative fabrications were inspired by the works of textile designer Dorothy Liebes.

Regarding fabrications, Burch focused on texture and proportion — layering new cashmere knits with workwear-inspired color-blocked shell and rain jackets or fleece pullovers with down vests and reversible jackets. The fall collection continues to offer sporty tie-dye separates, graphic T-shirts, feminine golf attire (including cute pointelle polos and retro dot-printed skirts) and tennis garb, while unveiling unbrushed compression leggings and a velour suit — all with a playful 1970s élan. (Outdoor rock-climbing gear inspired by the ’70s, après-ski, and outdoor men’s wear were also noted as inspiration).

A look from Tory Sport Fall 2021

A look from Tory Sport fall 2021.  Courtesy photo

Tory Burch