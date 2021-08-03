Tory Burch is debuting her latest collection of luxe athletic fashions for Tory Sport today. For the fall season, Burch wanted to put forth optimism and a spirit of adventure, while defining what everyday luxury means in today’s world.

“This season we focused on the idea of luxury sportswear, weaving in utilitarian details with unexpected color and a sense of humor. We are standing behind our knitwear and outerwear, introducing soft and refined cashmere layers and an update to our signature tracksuit in elevated, ’70s-inspired velour,” Burch told WWD.

The designer cited that the collection’s vibrant palette — bright citrus lime and lemon, chartreuse, orchid and heliotrope mixed with calming neutrals such as white, caramel, chocolate brown, chestnut and oatmeal — and innovative fabrications were inspired by the works of textile designer Dorothy Liebes.

Regarding fabrications, Burch focused on texture and proportion — layering new cashmere knits with workwear-inspired color-blocked shell and rain jackets or fleece pullovers with down vests and reversible jackets. The fall collection continues to offer sporty tie-dye separates, graphic T-shirts, feminine golf attire (including cute pointelle polos and retro dot-printed skirts) and tennis garb, while unveiling unbrushed compression leggings and a velour suit — all with a playful 1970s élan. (Outdoor rock-climbing gear inspired by the ’70s, après-ski, and outdoor men’s wear were also noted as inspiration).