Tory Burch’s latest collection for Tory Sport, which launches today, references time spent outdoors: hiking, tennis, golf and walking.

“Classic American sportswear — its straightforward simplicity, ease and Seventies sensibility — is filtered through memories of my summers spent at sleepaway camp in Maine, surrounded by nature: color-blocked down vests, elevated fleece layers, all-weather jackets and badge details,” Burch said in a statement.



The Seventies spirit runs throughout in silhouette and print. Golf attire features a geometric, basketweave pattern and a preppy, muted retro plaid while workout sets come in a new ditsy wallpaper-floral and signature tracksuits are updated in a polished, flared silhouette. Designed to mix and match, the spring collection continues to incorporate brand staples — the chevron stripe and continually successful watercolor tie-dye — that are smartly layered with new offerings.

From urban jackets (both technical and plush) to preppier golf dresses, the collection is tied together through a palette of blues and greens (inspired by Burch’s time hiking in Maine) mixed with earth tones and summery golden yellow. Overall the collection mixes the idea of “retro nostalgia” with performance and functional-wear (which ranges from $78 to $498).