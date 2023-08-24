Toteme Coming to Los Angeles

Toteme, the hot Stockholm fashion label, is coming to Los Angeles.

Following the New York flagship opened in July 2022 on Mercer Street, the brand will open two stores on the West Coast this fall. One will be on Melrose Avenue near Scandi fashion neighbors Ganni and Acne Studios, and the other will be in Palisades Village, Rick Caruso’s shopping development near the beach.

To whet the appetite, the label shot its fall campaign in Southern California, on the beach in Malibu.

Zoë Ghertner photographed the shoot, which was styled by Camilla Nickerson, featuring model Vivienne Rohner in a mix of video stills and moving imagery. The approach was meant to be cinematic, and represent Toteme’s interpretation of the coastal blue-tinted Californian dream.

Toteme was founded in 2014 by Elin Kling and Karl Lindman, offering quiet luxury at a contemporary price point.

Toteme Fall 2023

Key pieces in the fall collection include an oversized soft felt coat with shaved shearling collar; a rich heavy-grained leather coat; a fur print dress with brushstroke effect; slim knee-high leather boots, and a new crossbody bag with sharp lines.

“This collection is strong and unapologetic, fusing masculine and feminine elements like oversized jackets layered over silky satin dresses and suede skirts worn over slim knee-high boots,” said Kling.

Toteme should be well-received in L.A., since Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber, among others, are already fans of the label’s everyday camel coats, blazers, knit dresses, striped shirts and sweaters. The brand’s T-lock and bucket bags have also been selling well.

The brand has been on a retail roll, with a new flagship on London’s Mount Street; a freestanding store and a shop inside a department store in Stockholm; two stores in Shanghai, and one in Seoul. Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, Matches and Kirna Zabête are among its wholesale accounts.