Toteme Launches Travel-focused Exclusive Capsule With Mytheresa

LONDON — Toteme, the nine-year-old Swedish contemporary fashion brand, is launching a travel-focused capsule collection Tuesday with luxury e-tailer Mytheresa.

The 26-piece capsule in deep navy and optic white includes ready-to-wear sets in crisp cotton poplin and jacquard stripes, graphic skirts and dresses, monogram trousers, and a selection of summer-ready shoes and accessories.

Toteme x Mytheresa travel capsule collection. Courtesy of Toteme and Mytheresa

Elin Kling, cofounder of Toteme, said this annual travel collection, exclusive to Mytheresa, represents “a distilled version of our high summer look with pieces that are perfect for easing into vacation, from light summer jerseys, crisp cotton poplin and crochet cover-ups to sartorial swimwear.”

Tiffany Hsu, vice president of womenswear and kidswear fashion buying at Mytheresa, said the capsule showcases the brand’s aesthetic of “modern minimalism and effortless elegance.”

“The collection features versatile pieces that are perfect for travel. Our customers will love the broderie anglaise dress and standout accessories like the travel tote and leather crochet heels that will add finishing touches to any summer look,” Hsu added.

Toteme x Mytheresa travel capsule collection. Courtesy of Toteme and Mytheresa

Mytheresa is one of the few online luxury players that came out stronger from the pandemic, thanks to its long list of exclusive capsule collection partnerships with brands like Prada, Etro, Nensi Dojaka, Giambattista Valli, and now Toteme, to attract big spenders.

Earlier this year, Mytheresa chief executive officer Michael Kliger had said that growth was slowing overall because “aspirational” shoppers were putting the stops on spending amid the economic turbulence. By contrast, the top 3 percent of customers, which account for nearly 40 percent of Mytheresa’s sales, continue to spend.

Toteme x Mytheresa travel capsule collection. Courtesy of Toteme and Mytheresa

That elite group of customers grew by 28 percent in the quarter, according to Mytheresa. The site continues to cater to them with “high-impact” events, brand activations, and “money can’t buy” experiences in Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S.

Since receiving investment from the Swedish investment fund Altor in 2021, the brand has embarked on a steady global retail rollout, expanding into China, South Korea and the U.S. Last summer, the brand launched its first U.S. store in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.