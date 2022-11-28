Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.”

Tove Lo poses during the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in Music award and Tom Daley with the Changemaker award.

Burns chose a cutout blazer with matching trousers from Labrum designed by Foday Dumbuya. The Olympic gold medalist wore a bow-decked white suit from the New York-based label Tanner Fletcher to the event with his husband Dustin Lance Black. Daley completed his look with a baby blue bow bag from Self-Portrait.

Tom Daley poses during the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

The On-Screen Trailblazer award went to the cast of the Netflix coming-of-age romantic comedy teen drama “Heartstopper.”

The British Community Trailblazer award was given to trans-visibility campaigner and poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and the Future Fighter award was awarded to London Trans+ Pride, an organization that was founded by Lucia Blayke and Finn Love as a response to the injustices that trans people face daily.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, called the event “a fantastic celebration of our LGBTQI+ communities and their incredible impact on all aspects of our society.”

“I am proud that London is a beacon of inclusiveness and diversity and was honored to stand alongside our LGBTQI+ communities and allies to celebrate 50 years of Pride this summer. Sadly, we know that there is still much to do across the world and at home to fight discrimination and ensure equality, but I am committed to building a fairer London for everyone. And as we look ahead to the next 50 years, we can take inspiration and hope from the achievements of all those nominated for these awards,” he said.

Tag Warner, chief executive officer of Gay Times, added, “It’s never been more crucial for our community to come together. Unity, solidarity and progress is at the core of what Gay Times stands for and we’re proud that Gay Times Honours reflects that year after year.”