×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

While Tom Daley picked a baby blue bow bag from Self-Portrait to match with his bow-decked white suit from the New York-based label Tanner Fletcher for the night.

Tove Lo posses during the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022
Tove Lo posses during the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022 Getty Images

GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.”

Tove Lo posses during the Gay Times Honours Awards 2022
Tove Lo poses during the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in Music award and Tom Daley with the Changemaker award.

Related Galleries

Burns chose a cutout blazer with matching trousers from Labrum designed by Foday Dumbuya. The Olympic gold medalist wore a bow-decked white suit from the New York-based label Tanner Fletcher to the event with his husband Dustin Lance Black. Daley completed his look with a baby blue bow bag from Self-Portrait.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Tom Daleyposes during a portrait session at the GAY TIMES Honours Awards 2022, held at Magazine London on November 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for GAY TIMES)
Tom Daley poses during the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

The On-Screen Trailblazer award went to the cast of the Netflix coming-of-age romantic comedy teen drama “Heartstopper.”

The British Community Trailblazer award was given to trans-visibility campaigner and poet Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and the Future Fighter award was awarded to London Trans+ Pride, an organization that was founded by Lucia Blayke and Finn Love as a response to the injustices that trans people face daily.

Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, called the event “a fantastic celebration of our LGBTQI+ communities and their incredible impact on all aspects of our society.”

“I am proud that London is a beacon of inclusiveness and diversity and was honored to stand alongside our LGBTQI+ communities and allies to celebrate 50 years of Pride this summer. Sadly, we know that there is still much to do across the world and at home to fight discrimination and ensure equality, but I am committed to building a fairer London for everyone. And as we look ahead to the next 50 years, we can take inspiration and hope from the achievements of all those nominated for these awards,” he said.

Tag Warner, chief executive officer of Gay Times, added, “It’s never been more crucial for our community to come together. Unity, solidarity and progress is at the core of what Gay Times stands for and we’re proud that Gay Times Honours reflects that year after year.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad