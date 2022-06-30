Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Statement Color in Orange Alice + Olivia Suit for Pattern Beauty U.K. Launch

Tracee Ellis Ross has had several standout fashion moments while launching her Pattern Beauty brand in the U.K.

On Wednesday, Ross posted a video to her Instagram showing herself in a satin, orange Alice + Olivia suit visiting a Boots beauty store in the U.K. to celebrate her hair care brand entering the retailer. Ross is seen checking out the Pattern Beauty display at the Boots store and purchasing products.

The Alice + Olivia suit was just the latest in a streak of standout, colorful looks Ross wore while in the U.K. promoting Pattern Beauty. Ross has mostly stuck to an orange and yellow color palette for her outfits, likely in line with the hue of the Pattern Beauty bottles.

Earlier in the week, Ross was seen wearing a formfitting, fringe Aje dress and a yellow satin Cong Tri maxidress. She deviated from the color palette on one occasion, wearing a periwinkle turtleneck paired with a maxiskirt from Proenza Schouler. All of Ross’ looks were styled by her longtime stylist Karla Welch.

Ross first launched Pattern Beauty in September 2019, offering hair care products targeting curly, coily and textured hair. The brand was first available at Ulta Beauty, and is now carried at retailers like Sephora and Target in addition to Boots.

