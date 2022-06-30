×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Max Mara Resort 2023

Business

H&M Announces Stock Buyback Program Amid Soaring H1 Sales

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Elle Fanning on Fame, Paco Rabanne’s New Scent

Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces Statement Color in Orange Alice + Olivia Suit for Pattern Beauty U.K. Launch

The “Black-ish” actress has worn several standout looks while promoting her hair care brand.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2017
Tracee Ellis Ross arrives at the
View ALL 17 Photos

Tracee Ellis Ross has had several standout fashion moments while launching her Pattern Beauty brand in the U.K.

On Wednesday, Ross posted a video to her Instagram showing herself in a satin, orange Alice + Olivia suit visiting a Boots beauty store in the U.K. to celebrate her hair care brand entering the retailer. Ross is seen checking out the Pattern Beauty display at the Boots store and purchasing products.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

The Alice + Olivia suit was just the latest in a streak of standout, colorful looks Ross wore while in the U.K. promoting Pattern Beauty. Ross has mostly stuck to an orange and yellow color palette for her outfits, likely in line with the hue of the Pattern Beauty bottles.

Earlier in the week, Ross was seen wearing a formfitting, fringe Aje dress and a yellow satin Cong Tri maxidress. She deviated from the color palette on one occasion, wearing a periwinkle turtleneck paired with a maxiskirt from Proenza Schouler. All of Ross’ looks were styled by her longtime stylist Karla Welch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross)

Ross first launched Pattern Beauty in September 2019, offering hair care products targeting curly, coily and textured hair. The brand was first available at Ulta Beauty, and is now carried at retailers like Sephora and Target in addition to Boots.

READ MORE ABOUT TRACEE ELLIS ROSS HERE: 

Related Galleries

17 of Tracee Ellis Ross’ Most Memorable Red Carpet Looks

Tracee Ellis Ross on Diversity and Products With Purpose at the 2021 Beauty Inc Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Ulta Beauty as Diversity & Inclusion Adviser

Gwen Stefani, Hailey Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross and More to Appear at YouTube’s Second Beauty Festival

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Tracee Ellis Ross Suits Up in

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad