Tracee Ellis Ross is adding fashion icon to her lengthy résumé.

The actress and Pattern Beauty founder is receiving the Fashion Icon of 2020 Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 15. Ross is being honored for her “trailblazing looks and one-of-a-kind personal style,” according to a statement by E!

“Tracee Ellis Ross’ style is transcendent,” said Jen Neal, general manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital. “Her influence in the entertainment and fashion spaces are incomparable and we are delighted to honor her with the Fashion Icon Award.”

Ross has long been celebrated for her style, which consists of an eclectic mix of bold colors and dramatic silhouettes from major designers such as Valentino, Chanel, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs and more. She’s also used her style as a way to champion emerging Black designers. Most notably, Ross hosted the American Music Awards in 2018 wearing an array of looks solely designed by Black designers and brands, including the likes of Pyer Moss, Off-White, Sergio Hudson, LavieByCk and CD Greene, among others.

Ross is the third recipient of the Fashion Icon Award, following Gwen Stefani and Victoria Beckham. She is being honored alongside Jennifer Lopez, who is receiving the People’s Icon Award.

