Tracy Anderson has partnered with Lingua Franca, the sustainably sourced, fair trade luxury cashmere brand, on a collaboration.

The three-piece collection reflects Anderson’s approach to fitness and healthy living, with hand-stitched embroidered sayings such as “You Are How You Move,” “Create Balance” and “Lifegiving.”

“Each sweater represents a message that I personally follow, and have instilled in my clients for years,” said Anderson, founder and creator of the Tracy Anderson Method. “I am so excited to be partnering with Lingua Franca, a socially progressive brand that I have admired since its inception, and bringing these stylish, health conscious and celebratory pieces to women everywhere.”

The sweaters, which retail for $380, will be available for a limited time at Tracy Anderson studio locations in New York and Los Angeles and at tracyanderson.com. The colors are smoke, cream and sea foam. This is a one-time collaboration.

Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, founder of Lingua Franca, said a close friend of hers took her to her first Tracy Anderson class last year and she felt its effects immediately. “Since then I have been a devotee of the Tracy Anderson Method workouts, especially the live-streaming ones, which I do from home. As a busy mother of two who also struggles with anxiety, these workouts have helped me strengthen my body and combat my anxiety. Most importantly, they have made me feel more powerful in my own skin, and that is something I wish for all women this year.”

A percentage of each sweater sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

MacPherson, who founded the Lingua Franca brand of cashmere sweaters embroidered with phrases in 2016, opened her first store at 382 Bleecker Street in November.