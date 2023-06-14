×
Tracy Anderson Partners With Bloch Dancewear for Women’s Activewear Line

The collection features unitards, leotards and two-piece sets.

Tracy Anderson in a style from her new Tracy Anderson x Bloch collection.
Tracy Anderson in a look from her new Tracy Anderson x Bloch collaboration. Courtesy shot.

Tracy Anderson, the fitness guru, has a new deal for women’s activewear with Bloch, a provider of technical dance footwear and apparel.

The Tracy Anderson x Bloch collaboration traces its roots back to the days when Anderson would wear Bloch as a competitive and then professional dancer. The two combined their shared love of dance and movement to create a line of unitards and leotards for workouts.

The eight-piece collection features a custom line of unitards, leotards and two-piece sets designed to enhance performance across all ranges of motion. Retail prices range from $50 to $125.

“The collaboration with Bloch is true full-circle moment because dance has always been at the heart of my method,” said Anderson, founder of the Tracy Anderson Method.

Tracy Anderson x Bloch collaboration
A look from the Tracy Anderson x Bloch collaboration. courtesy shot.

“It has been such a wonderful opportunity to work with Tracy Anderson to interpret their unique understanding of body movement into functional and flattering garments,” said David Wilkenfeld, chief executive officer of Bloch, a 90-year-old family business, whose dance shoes have been worn by ballerinas at the Royal Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre, the Bolshoi Ballet and the Australian Ballet, among others.

Tracy Anderson x Bloch collaboration.
Tracy Anderson is a look from the Tracy Anderson x Bloch collection. courtesy image.

The line is available at tracyanderson.com, Tracy Anderson studios worldwide, blochworld.com and Bloch locations in New York and London.

