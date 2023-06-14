Tracy Anderson Partners With Bloch Dancewear for Women’s Activewear Line

Tracy Anderson, the fitness guru, has a new deal for women’s activewear with Bloch, a provider of technical dance footwear and apparel.

The Tracy Anderson x Bloch collaboration traces its roots back to the days when Anderson would wear Bloch as a competitive and then professional dancer. The two combined their shared love of dance and movement to create a line of unitards and leotards for workouts.

The eight-piece collection features a custom line of unitards, leotards and two-piece sets designed to enhance performance across all ranges of motion. Retail prices range from $50 to $125.

“The collaboration with Bloch is true full-circle moment because dance has always been at the heart of my method,” said Anderson, founder of the Tracy Anderson Method.

A look from the Tracy Anderson x Bloch collaboration. courtesy shot.

“It has been such a wonderful opportunity to work with Tracy Anderson to interpret their unique understanding of body movement into functional and flattering garments,” said David Wilkenfeld, chief executive officer of Bloch, a 90-year-old family business, whose dance shoes have been worn by ballerinas at the Royal Ballet, the American Ballet Theatre, the Bolshoi Ballet and the Australian Ballet, among others.

Tracy Anderson is a look from the Tracy Anderson x Bloch collection. courtesy image.

The line is available at tracyanderson.com, Tracy Anderson studios worldwide, blochworld.com and Bloch locations in New York and London.