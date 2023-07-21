Tracy Anderson Partners With VeeCollective for Co-branded Bags

Tracy Anderson is expanding her offering, partnering with VeeCollective, a Berlin-based handbag brand, to produce exclusive co-branded bags this summer.

The bag is equipped with two additional pockets for ankle weights and carries Anderson’s signature color code as a digital print on the included detachable pouch. In addition, there will be a matching Porter clutch in the same color story. There is a limited edition of 1,000 pieces.

“It’s simple: VeeCollective is my first choice, the perfect gym bag and we share the love for sustainability and great design. Which is why we are the perfect fit. I can’t wait to share the styles with my community,” said Anderson.

Lili Radu, VeeCollective cofounder, said, “We are super excited and proud to launch this exclusive collaboration with Tracy. She is an icon. Last year we already participated in one of her amazing retreats in Palm Beach and the Hamptons. Her community loved our bags. Now having this exclusive collaboration is just next level. I love the bags.”

The Porter clutch. Courtesy of Tracy Anderson

The Porter tote retailers for $295, and the Porter clutch is $210. They are available exclusively at vee-collective.com and Tracy Anderson distribution channels.

All VeeCollective bags are made using 100 percent recyclable materials from the outerwear fabric through fillings, linings and thread. It also uses vegan leathers and a biodegradable packaging concept.

As reported, last month Anderson revealed a deal for women’s activewear with Bloch, a provider of technical dance footwear and apparel.