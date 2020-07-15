Tracy Anderson, whose studios are temporarily closed in East Hampton, New York City and Los Angeles due to COVID-19, will offer “al fresco” classes in its Water Mill location in the Hamptons.

With extensive cleaning procedures and safety measures in place, the outdoor studio space will begin hosting classes this Friday through Sept. 7 on the lawn of its 904 Montauk Highway location.

The space will have outdoor installation of its signature Super-G cardio floors, mirrors and shades to block the sun. It will also offer wireless headphones for class participants so they can listen to the music at their preferred volume. Each al fresco class can accommodate 15 participants to allow for socially distancing.

Four different classes are being offered daily, starting at 7 a.m. and running through 2 p.m. They range from an hourlong Multitask class for $55 member drop-in, and $2,970 for a daily mat, to an hour and a half long Attain Definition and Catapult cardio class for $90 member drop-in and $4,860 for a daily mat.

To sign up for classes, participants can contact hamptons@tracyandersonmethod.com.