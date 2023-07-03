Tranoï Bags ‘Emily in Paris’ Costume Designer Marylin Fitoussi to Style Campaign

COLOR CULT: Trade show Tranoï, which continues to hone its fashion-forward positioning, has turned to stylist Marylin Fitoussi to style its latest campaign.

The stylist is best known internationally for her work as costume designer for the hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris,” notably the colorful outfits selected for lead actress Lily Collins.

The visuals for the September edition of the show, which will showcase spring 2024 ready-to-wear collections, feature model Eva Roche in colorful outfits selected in tandem with the Tranoï team and synonymous with Fitoussi’s distinctive stylistic take.

Back in March, Fitoussi spoke to WWD about how the success of “Emily” has allowed her to shine a spotlight on talented young designers through the series, with some gaining massive exposure.

Emerging designers make up much of the exhibitor base at Tranoï, where she praised colorful collections that represented a contrast with what she had seen on the runways for fall.

Marylin Fitoussi, born in Toulouse in the Southwest of France grew up with a love of clothing inherited from her mother, a seamstress, and her grandmother, who collected fashion. She studied art history at the Ecole du Louvre as well as textile design, and has since cultivated a following for her distinctive way of building character through costume choice.

Tranoï will take place at the Palais Brongniart from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1, during Paris Fashion Week.

