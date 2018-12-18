TRADING UP: With Paris trade show organizers looking to rethink their game, Tranoï on Tuesday revealed plans to open a temporary corner at Galeries Lafayette in January in tandem with its salon, presenting exclusive limited edition capsules by 28 designers participating in a new space in the event dubbed Only at Tranoï.

The aim, said a Tranoï spokesman, is to present the brands in a new light by offering buyers attending the show “a new level of exclusivity,” as the capsules are only being presented in Paris, and at Galeries Lafayette offer members of the public a taste of Paris Fashion Week.

“It’s a Tranoï concept store,” he added. Participating brands will include Russian down jacket specialist Shu, a Tranoï newcomer; China’s Jing Yu; Ukrainian fashion label Frolov, and Paris-based bag brand Zoobeetle.

Tranoï will be held at the Palais de la Bourse from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, with the Galeries Lafayette corner due to run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 4.