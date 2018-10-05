FRENCH CONNECTION: Tranoï is headed to China. The trade show organizer, which is based in Paris and between 2015 and 2017 also staged shows in New York, is set to present its first Shanghai edition timed with the city’s fashion week in April.

“There is definitely interest from a lot of brands to go and embrace that market,” said David Hadida, chief executive officer of Tranoï, adding that show will accompany the brands in connecting with local retailers and press.

An introductory event will be held on Oct. 14 at the Bailian Group Fashion Centre YQL during the upcoming fashion week there, showcasing five of the 30 brands signed up for Tranoï Shangahi: Pierre-Louis Mascia, Cathrine Hammel, Nathalie Ballout, Fête Impériale and Twins Florence.

Tranoï will also present an immersive exhibition based on a study by French trends agency NellyRodi identifying the six profiles of the Chinese fashion consumer.

The venue for the event is yet to be confirmed.