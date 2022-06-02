×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: 6.2.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Capri Tops Q4 Estimates and Posts Record Year

Business

PVH on Target as Strategic Plan Kicks Off

Fashion

Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier Among Highlights of All-physical Paris Couture

EXCLUSIVE: Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher as Guest Creative Director

She will take part in the selection committee, curate favorites and hold a masterclass during the September edition.

Christelle Kocher and Boris Provost
Christelle Kocher and Boris Provost Courtesy of Koché

TOP OF THE CROP: Christelle Kocher is adding another feather to her substantial cap — guest creative director of the Tranoï trade show’s September edition.

“Tranoï and Koché hold a common, deep-seated vision and commitment to fashion. We’re united by our values of openness in fashion and our dedication to promoting young designers from around the world,” said the trade show’s chief executive officer Boris Provost in a statement revealing her participation.

In addition to picking the 130 labels that will be present at its Palais Brongniart location for the spring 2023 edition running from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, Kocher will choose a selection of her favorites shown in a dedicated space. A live masterclass is slated on Sept. 29, where she will explore the new challenges of fashion.

Related Galleries

“I think everyone should get a chance in fashion, no matter what their background is. Tranoï’s work helping young designers and independent labels can give them the opportunity to become truly worldwide brands,” stated the designer, who is founder and creative director of Koché as well as artistic director of the Chanel-owned feather and flower-maker Lemarié. She was also tasked with reviving French shoemaker Charles Jourdan earlier this year.

Kocher explained that “throwing open fashion’s doors and windows” had been the goal at Koché, which held its first shows as happenings in public spaces like the Chatelet-Les Halles transport hub or a passage rife with local shops in a popular neighborhood.

This is the first time that Tranoï has invited a designer to be its creative director since it was launched in 1991 as a showcase for independent contemporary labels and emerging designers with a focus on craftsmanship and strong identity.

For the trade show, this is a further step in their aim to promote these newer signatures from around the world, continued Provost. It was among the first to return to a physical format in June 2021, with a showcase dedicated to emerging designers as part of a now-ongoing partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Tranoï’s next event is set for June 23 to 26 during the upcoming men’s fashion week, where it will showcase around 40 menswear labels.

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Hot Summer Bags

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Tranoï Trade Show Taps Christelle Kocher

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad