BRAVE HEART: To mark its new course, fashion monthly magazine Glamour Italia chose the word “courage,” which is actually the theme of the publication’s April issue, promoting diversity and inclusivity.

In particular, the title’s fashion and lifestyle editor Alessandra Pellegrino interviewed trans model Maxim Magnus, who is also the protagonist of a seven-page shoot photographed by British photographer Vicky Lawton, represented by Rankin’s Tonic Reps.

“Maxim is an amazing talent to work with, full of strength, energy and passion,” said Lawton, who took a series of bold and impactful pictures. “Every image had something beautiful to say, making it really difficult to cut them down. It was genuinely awesome to meet her, shoot her and be a part of her journey.”

In the interview, titled “Braveheart,” the Belgian model, who has walked on the runway for prestigious brands, including Gucci, Alessandra Rich and Schiaparelli Couture, spoke of her sometimes extremely painful journey to find her own personal identity in a new body.

“Being born a transgender is not a choice, nor a fault. Too often, minorities are exploited by an industry that does not really integrate diversity,” said Magnus, who launched a social campaign to raise awareness on sexual diversity. This caused her to receive several attacks from ferocious digital haters.

“Don’t get too upset about negative thoughts and comparisons. Be lenient with yourself. And if you want something, don’t waste your time: life is just one,” she said, pushing her readers to embrace a positive, proactive attitude also in complicated situations. “I have abandoned the comfort zone many times: I left Antwerp for London. I launched myself into the world of fashion without a parachute and without knowing where it would take me. I faced the change of sex socially and surgically, the story on social media with extreme authenticity. I always try to overcome my limitations. The important thing is to make pit stops every so often, to check that the direction is right.”

Glamour Italia “The Courage Issue” hit newsstands on Wednesday.