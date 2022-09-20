Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin Care Line

Travis Barker is the latest celebrity to venture into the beauty world.

The Blink-182 musician revealed Tuesday that he is expanding his Barker Wellness brand with its first skin care collection. The Barker Wellness skin care collection is launching with five products infused with CBD: a two-in-one face cleanser and mask, a daily moisturizer, an eye serum, a face serum and a renewal balm.

The skin care products are described as “all-natural, vegan, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic.” Products range in price from $85 to $130 and are available on the Barker Wellness website and at Revolve.

Skin care products from Travis Barker’s Barker Wellness brand.

A hero product from Barker’s collection is the renewal balm, which is formulated with two forms of CBD as well as olive oil and candelilla wax. The product is said to “rejuvenate, moisturize and protect” the skin. The brand’s two-in-one face cleanser and mask is also a standout product in the lineup and meant to be used as a cleanser and exfoliator.

The drummer launched Barker Wellness last year to offer CBD-infused wellness products for people with active lifestyles. The brand offers ingestibles like tinctures and organic gummies, as well as topical products like a pain relief balm, muscle therapy balm and bath soak.

The release of Barker’s skin care collection comes roughly one week after his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, launched her latest brand, called Lemme. Lemme is also a wellness brand, which offers vitamins for issues like stress and concentration. Kardashian Barker also runs her own lifestyle website, Poosh, which offers wellness tips.