×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin Care Line

The Blink-182 drummer is expanding his Barker Wellness brand with the new collection of CBD-infused products.

Travis Barker shirtless displaying his full
Travis Barker Courtesy

Travis Barker is the latest celebrity to venture into the beauty world.

The Blink-182 musician revealed Tuesday that he is expanding his Barker Wellness brand with its first skin care collection. The Barker Wellness skin care collection is launching with five products infused with CBD: a two-in-one face cleanser and mask, a daily moisturizer, an eye serum, a face serum and a renewal balm.

The skin care products are described as “all-natural, vegan, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic.” Products range in price from $85 to $130 and are available on the Barker Wellness website and at Revolve. 

Related Galleries

Skin care products from Travis Barker’s Barker Wellness brand.

A hero product from Barker’s collection is the renewal balm, which is formulated with two forms of CBD as well as olive oil and candelilla wax. The product is said to “rejuvenate, moisturize and protect” the skin. The brand’s two-in-one face cleanser and mask is also a standout product in the lineup and meant to be used as a cleanser and exfoliator.

The drummer launched Barker Wellness last year to offer CBD-infused wellness products for people with active lifestyles. The brand offers ingestibles like tinctures and organic gummies, as well as topical products like a pain relief balm, muscle therapy balm and bath soak. 

The release of Barker’s skin care collection comes roughly one week after his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, launched her latest brand, called Lemme. Lemme is also a wellness brand, which offers vitamins for issues like stress and concentration. Kardashian Barker also runs her own lifestyle website, Poosh, which offers wellness tips. 

Travis Barker for Barker Wellness’ skin care line.
Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Hot Summer Bags

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Travis Barker Debuts Barker Wellness Skin

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad