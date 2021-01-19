Travis Scott and Byredo are restocking their limited-edition Space Rage collaboration after it became a quick hit last fall.

Rapper, producer, and fashion idol Scott teamed up with Byredo’s Ben Gorham last November for the fragrance and candle collection, which sold out in three hours, according to the brand. The limited restock is available now on Byredo and Scott’s websites and are expected to sell out just as quickly as the initial launch.

The Space Rage scent is meant to smell “literally like space,” Gorham told WWD in November. He said Space Rage is “a play on words — our own space program. We just wanted to create something tangible and accessible from the idea of space travel and space.”

The fragrance is made with notes of “cosmic dust,” “anti-matter particles,” “starlight,” “the scent of Supernova” and “atmospheric vapor,” according to a release by the brand, the result of which is a scent as pleasant as it is whimsical. The fragrance and candle are housed in an ombré blue-to-purple colorway with glow-in-the-dark lettering. The fragrance retails for $285 and the candle retails for $95.

The Travis Scott and Byredo Space Rage collaboration has been increasingly popular on resell sites. The fragrance is priced as high at $600 on men’s wear resell site Grailed.

