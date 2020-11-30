SCENT-SATIONAL: Rapper Travis Scott has teamed with Byredo’s Ben Gorham on a limited-edition fragrance and scented candle, called Travx Space Rage.

“We met a couple of years ago, and from a friendship came the idea of a project,” Gorham told WWD. “A collaboration in the truest sense.”

He said Space Rage is “a play on words – our own space program. We just wanted to create something tangible and accessible from the idea of space travel and space.”

The perfume is meant to smell “literally like space,” continued Gorham.

Top notes include “cosmic dust, antimatter particles,” while the middle has notes of “starlight, the scent of supernova,” while the base notes comprise “atmospheric vapor, dark nebulae,” according to a release.

The degradé glass containers holding the fragrance and candle have glow-in-the-dark, phosphorescent lettering.

The 100-ml. eau de parfum retails for $285 and the candle for $95 on Byredo.com and TravisScott.com.

