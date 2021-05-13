ON WITH THE SHOW: The New School’s Parsons School of Design will hold its annual benefit in person and virtually.

This year’s honorees will be Macy’s Inc. chairman and chief executive officer Jeff Gennette, former senior vice president of retail at Apple Inc. and former Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts, designers Gabriela Hearst and Kerby Jean-Raymond, multiplatinum artist Travis Scott (who is also known as Kylie Jenner’s on-again-off-again partner) and artist Carrie Mae Weems.

The 72nd annual Parsons Benefit will be held June 15 at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City’s Seaport District. It will also be streamed virtually.

This year’s honorees are being celebrated for their numerous contributions to design, retail, entrepreneurship, the arts, sustainability and social justice, as well as their efforts to help future generations of designers and artists. Scott, for example, started the Cactus Jack Foundation last fall to provide creative and educational resources for future generations. His efforts include the HBCU Waymon Webster Scholarship program. Committed to giving back to high schoolers in his hometown of Houston, Scott’s foundation has a multiyear partnership with the city’s parks and education department. His foundation is developing a fashion design program with Parsons.

Rachel Schreiber, executive dean of The New School’s Parsons School of Design, said in a statement: “Parsons was founded upon the idea that design can change the world, and these exceptional honorees are reimagining the creative and commercial landscape in a way that will positively impact a range of disciplines for years to come.”

In expressing his gratitude, Gennette noted the “deep and long-standing relationship between Macy’s and Parsons.”

True to that, the retailer has created the Macy’s Endowed Scholarship Fund for Parsons School of Design that will benefit Parsons undergraduate students of color.

Hearst said she was most of all humbled that “we are awarded for what fuels our mission, the daily quest on creating a design house that is in balance with our environment and protects one another.”

Jean-Raymond said it has always been his goal to leave the world a better place than he found it and “to encourage future generations to create the change they wish to inspire.”