Tresemmé, the longtime official hair sponsor of New York Fashion Week, is taking steps to make its relationship with the shows a more meaningful one.

The Unilever-owned, mass market hair brand has teamed with fashion designers and Vital Voices Global Partnership to launch its #WomenLeadTheWay pledge, a commitment to help advance women in the fashion industry into leadership positions. Co-signed by designers and fashion labels such as Rebecca Minkoff, Jason Wu, Cushnie, Jonathan Simkhai and Studio One Eighty Nine, the announcement will be made public in a full-page ad in The New York Times on Sept. 5, the first official day of NYFW, WWD has learned.

The brand hopes to set an example by establishing and funding its own formal mentorship program within Unilever.

“As the official hair-care sponsor of New York Fashion Week for the past two decades, we want to use this platform as a way to make a change in the fashion and beauty industries,” said Jessica Grigoriou, brand engagement director for Tresemmé, noting the brand “prioritizes” partnering with hairstylists, designers and influencers “who are committed to supporting women on and off the runways” during fashion week.”

“We’ve always been a brand that supports women so we understand the impact women can make when they’re given balanced opportunities,” she continued.

In its research, the brand found that only 6.6 percent of leadership positions in Fortune 500 companies are men, and the gender leadership gap is especially widened in fashion, where women make up less than 25 percent of leadership positions in top fashion companies.

Tresemmé has been a fashion week sponsor for 23 years, and often works with influencers to help promote the brand’s involvement during the shows. This is the first time it has merged its corporate sponsorship with a social responsibility program.