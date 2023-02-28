×
‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Östlund to Head Cannes Jury

The two-time Palme d'Or winner will preside over the 76the edition of the festival in May.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 28: Director Ruben Ostlund poses with the Palme d'Or Award for "Triangle of Sadness" at the winner photocall during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Director Ruben Ostlund poses with the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

THAT CANNES-DO SPIRIT: The Cannes Film Festival has appointed Swedish director Ruben Östlund as jury president for the upcoming edition, which will take place from May 16 to 27.

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of jury president for this year’s competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival,” said Östlund.

“It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever. The cinema has a unique aspect – there, we watch together, and it demands more on what is shown and increases the intensity of the experience. It makes us reflect in a different way than when we dopamine scroll in front of individual screens,” he added.

The director is a two-time Palme d’Or winner. His art world sendup “The Square” took the festival’s top prize in 2017, and he followed up that win in 2022 for “Triangle of Sadness,” a scathing satire on the world of influencers and the one-percent ultra rich.

Upon receiving his award last year, an ebullient Östlund exploded with joy on stage and engaged the audience in a collective “primal scream.”

“Triangle of Sadness” is nominated for three awards at the upcoming Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

His dark comedy “Force Majeure” also won the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard sidebar in 2014.

Following Francis Ford Coppola and Emir Kustarica, Östlund is the third filmmaker with two Palme d’Or prizes to head the jury, and the first to take the position the year after his win.

Östlund succeeds French actor Vincent Lindon in the role.

The official selection and additional members of the jury are expected to be revealed in mid-April.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

