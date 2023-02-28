‘Triangle of Sadness’ Director Ruben Östlund to Head Cannes Jury

THAT CANNES-DO SPIRIT: The Cannes Film Festival has appointed Swedish director Ruben Östlund as jury president for the upcoming edition, which will take place from May 16 to 27.

“I am happy, proud, and humbled to be trusted with the honor of jury president for this year’s competition at the Festival de Cannes. Nowhere in the film world is the anticipation as strong as when the curtain rises on the films in competition at the festival,” said Östlund.

“It is a privilege to be part of it, together with the Cannes audience of connoisseurs. I am sincere when I say that cinema culture is in its most important period ever. The cinema has a unique aspect – there, we watch together, and it demands more on what is shown and increases the intensity of the experience. It makes us reflect in a different way than when we dopamine scroll in front of individual screens,” he added.

The director is a two-time Palme d’Or winner. His art world sendup “The Square” took the festival’s top prize in 2017, and he followed up that win in 2022 for “Triangle of Sadness,” a scathing satire on the world of influencers and the one-percent ultra rich.

Upon receiving his award last year, an ebullient Östlund exploded with joy on stage and engaged the audience in a collective “primal scream.”

“Triangle of Sadness” is nominated for three awards at the upcoming Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

His dark comedy “Force Majeure” also won the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard sidebar in 2014.

Following Francis Ford Coppola and Emir Kustarica, Östlund is the third filmmaker with two Palme d’Or prizes to head the jury, and the first to take the position the year after his win.

Östlund succeeds French actor Vincent Lindon in the role.

The official selection and additional members of the jury are expected to be revealed in mid-April.