×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 2, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Collaboration With Josephine Skriver

Triarchy has teamed up with Josephine Skriver to unveil a collaborative capsule of sustainable denim styles. 

Josephine Skriver for Triarchy x Josephine
Josephine Skriver for Triarchy x Josephine Skriver Alexander DeLeon

Los Angeles-based sustainable denim label Triarchy has teamed up with Danish model Josephine Skriver to debut a collaborative capsule of sustainable denim styles this week. 

“Collaborating with Josephine on this collection was not only a dream because her aesthetic is a perfect compliment to Triarchy’s, but also because she was genuinely interested in the fabrics we developed for this collaboration. The sustainability was just as important as the style for Josephine, and that’s why this collection works so well,” Adam Taubenfligel, the brand’s creative director and co-founder, told WWD.

Josephine Skriver for Triarchy x Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver for Triarchy x Josephine Skriver. Alexander DeLeon

“When I first discovered Triarchy, I was so inspired by their sustainable mission and their style. I’m a true lover of denim, and having the opportunity to design my own collection was something I couldn’t pass up,” Skriver echoed.

For the collaboration, Triarchy designed its own “proprietary sustainable denim fabrication from a blend of Naia Renew,” which is created by using 66 percent organic cotton, 22 percent Tencel and 12 percent Naia fiber. Following the launch, in a year, the brand will open up the exclusive, sustainable fabrication for other denim brands to use. The capsule incorporates sustainable wash practices and a second sustainable denim fabrication consisting of 83 percent recycled content.

Josephine Skriver for Triarchy x Josephine Skriver
Josephine Skriver for Triarchy x Josephine Skriver. Alexander DeLeon

The eight-piece capsule ranges from denim jackets and shirts (a cropped top and camping shirt) to relaxed and two-tone jeans, a pair of shorts and an overall style ranging from $165 to $495. The Triarchy x Josephine Skriver capsule is now available on the brand’s e-commerce, and will launch with Bergdorf Goodman in December, as well as with Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Shopbop and Holt Renfrew.

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Capsule With

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad