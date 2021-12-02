Triarchy Launches Sustainable Denim Collaboration With Josephine Skriver

Los Angeles-based sustainable denim label Triarchy has teamed up with Danish model Josephine Skriver to debut a collaborative capsule of sustainable denim styles this week.

“Collaborating with Josephine on this collection was not only a dream because her aesthetic is a perfect compliment to Triarchy’s, but also because she was genuinely interested in the fabrics we developed for this collaboration. The sustainability was just as important as the style for Josephine, and that’s why this collection works so well,” Adam Taubenfligel, the brand’s creative director and co-founder, told WWD.

Josephine Skriver for Triarchy x Josephine Skriver. Alexander DeLeon

“When I first discovered Triarchy, I was so inspired by their sustainable mission and their style. I’m a true lover of denim, and having the opportunity to design my own collection was something I couldn’t pass up,” Skriver echoed.

For the collaboration, Triarchy designed its own “proprietary sustainable denim fabrication from a blend of Naia Renew,” which is created by using 66 percent organic cotton, 22 percent Tencel and 12 percent Naia fiber. Following the launch, in a year, the brand will open up the exclusive, sustainable fabrication for other denim brands to use. The capsule incorporates sustainable wash practices and a second sustainable denim fabrication consisting of 83 percent recycled content.

The eight-piece capsule ranges from denim jackets and shirts (a cropped top and camping shirt) to relaxed and two-tone jeans, a pair of shorts and an overall style ranging from $165 to $495. The Triarchy x Josephine Skriver capsule is now available on the brand’s e-commerce, and will launch with Bergdorf Goodman in December, as well as with Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Shopbop and Holt Renfrew.