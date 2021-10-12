Chanel and Tribeca Announce Seventh Edition of Through Her Lens Women’s Filmmaker Program

Through Her Lens: The Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Program is returning to New York for its seventh edition.

The three-day program, which supports female filmmakers through mentorship, workshops, grants and networking events, kicks off today. This year’s program will feature a mix of in-personal and virtual events and masterclasses, led by industry mentors including Amy Schumer, DeWanda Wise, Zoe Lister-Jones, Misha Green and Kay Cannon.

Teams from five film projects were selected to attend this year, through an invite-only application process. At the end of the program, jurors including Melissa Barrera, Gayle King, producer Paula Weinstein and Leslie Mann will select one film to receive full funding; the four finalists will be awarded partial grants to support the production process.

Tribeca and Chanel founded the Through Her Lens program in 2015 in collaboration with Pulse Films.

In celebration of this year’s program, Tribeca and Chanel are also presenting “In Development,” a three-part series of short films. Actresses Lucy Boynton and Alisha Boe will share their process for character development, and Hannah Peterson — the 2019 winner of the Through Her Lens production grant — will take viewers behind-the-scenes for the making of her first feature film.

In addition to the three films, Chanel invited more than 40 women in film to participate in a photo project to mark the program’s seventh anniversary. Actresses including Angela Bassett, Thuso Mbedu, Glenn Close, Whitney Peak and Diane Kruger contributed a signed Polaroid selfie to show their continued support for Through Her Lens.

“In a world that is in constant upheaval, it’s paramount to provide a reliable place where the ever-changing journey of women can continue to be told,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival cofounder and chief executive officer Jane Rosenthal.

