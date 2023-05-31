Tribeca Festival and Chanel Announce 2023 Artists Awards Program

The 18th annual Chanel Tribeca Artist Awards Program has debuted an all-female lineup for 2023.

Tribeca Festival award winners will be gifted original works created by artists selected for the program by curator Racquel Chevremont. This year’s artists include Ana Benaroya, Beverly Fishman, Christie Neptune, Lisa Lebofsky, Natia Lemay, Patricia Encarnacion, Renee Cox, Sheree Hovsepian, Shinique Smith and Wanda Raimundi-Ortiz. Their artwork will be exhibited during the film festival, which runs June 7 through June 18 at Spring Studios.

“Our focus is on giving women in the arts their flowers and celebrating their trailblazing contributions to contemporary art,” Chevremont said in a statement announcing this year’s program. The curator also leads a video that features interviews with the featured artists. “Throughout recorded history, from the cave painting to the camera, women have been driving forces in art around the world. Yet female creatives remain woefully underrepresented. It’s imperative that we continue to solicit and showcase the work of women artists.”

The Artist Awards Program and the winning filmmakers will be celebrated during an annual dinner hosted by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Paula Weinstein and Chanel on June 12.

Chanel is a longtime supporter of the Tribeca Festival, and pays homage to Gabrielle Chanel’s commitment to art and creativity through events including the “Through Her Lens” program for emerging female filmmakers.