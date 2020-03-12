ART CANCELLATION: An exhibit curated by Argentinian artist Guillermo Kuitca at the Triennale Milano in Italy, and sponsored by the Fondation Cartier has been postponed from April 9 to later this year, adding to the growing list of event cancellations piling up around the globe as governments rush to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte late Wednesday ordered the closure of nonessential commercial activities throughout the country until April 3.

“In view of the current station regarding the spread of the COVID-19, the Fondation Cartier and the Triennale Milano have decided to postpone the exhibition Les Citoyens,” said the foundation in an e-mailed statement.

The two institutions had teamed to present exhibits and life performances that were slated to start in April in the Triennale’s Palazzo dell’Arte, which was built in the Thirties by Giovanni Muzio and is located in Milan. Two to three exhibits are planned each year, over the eight-year partnership, which kicks off this year.