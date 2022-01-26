TRLab Secures $4.2 Million in New Investment Round

ARTISTICALLY INCLINED: As another indicator of the fervor over NFTs, TRLab, a NFT art platform, has secured $4.2 million in funding.

The latest round of investment was the result of a roster that includes Pace Gallery and its Web3 company Pave Verso, art collectors Adam Lindemann, Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile and Svetlana Kuzmicheva-Uspenskaya, NFT-focused funds Metapurse and WhaleShark and venture capital firms BAI Capital, Plautus Capital and other agencies and individuals. The latest round of investment increases capital raising efforts to a total of $6.2 million.

The platform is designed to help users discover and collect NFT art from leading artists. It is also trying to empower the next generation of the art community by giving access to groundbreaking projects. TRLab offers end-to-end service for artists and collectors to engage with NFT art from digital production to direct issuance.

Launched in May, TRLab is led by cofounder and chairwoman Xin Li-Cohen, and co-founder and chief executive officer Audrey Ou. Li-Cohen is a former fashion model who is non executive deputy chairwoman at Christie’s. To date, TRLab has produced and launched more than 12 NFT projects including its debut with Cai Guo-Qiang’s first NFT project.

With its latest round of investment, the capital will be used to diversify TRLab’s project roadmap to include NFT art projects of varying scope and scale. Two new NFT projects are slated to be announced this quarter, as well as expanded membership benefits for established and first-time transactions.

As is the case with the art world, the fashion industry is also delving deeper into NFTs. Coach, Gucci and Karl Lagerfeld among the myriad of brands that have ventured in.