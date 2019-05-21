QVC and HSN are seeking the next big thing in fashion and beauty.

The multichannel retailers, both part of the Qurate Retail Group, will stage “The Big Find” contest to discover “the next big brands” in beauty, fashion, accessories and jewelry. From June 13 to July 12, entrepreneurs can submit a video entry presenting their products and telling the story behind their brand.

“The Big Find is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for entrepreneurs to share their stories with an audience of millions across our QVC and HSN platforms,” said Mary Campbell, chief merchandising officer, Qurate Retail Group, and chief commerce officer, QVC U.S. “We’re looking for entrepreneurs who are passionate about their products, have great stories to tell, and are engaging storytellers. This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to bring our customers more discoveries while increasing our product differentiation.”

QVC and HSN have launched several successful entrepreneur-driven brands like IT Cosmetics, Philosophy, BareMinerals, Spanx and Diane Gilman. QVC and HSN sell products via home shopping and web sites.

Merchandisers from QVC and HSN will review all applications and invite selected brands to a round of in-person pitch panels in August in West Chester, Pa., and St. Petersburg, Fla., where QVC and HSN are based, respectively, as well as in New York and Seattle. The final entrepreneurs selected by the judges will premier their brands on QVC or HSN in the fourth quarter and throughout 2020.

The contest represents an unusual joint product effort between QVC and HSN, though the two companies do sell a few of the same brands. There could be more collaborations going forward considering QVC merged with HSN last July. Liberty Interactive, QVC’s parent corporation, subsequently changed its named to the Qurate Retail Group, which comprises QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, Grandin Road and Improvements. Information on the contest can be found on QVC.com and HSN.com.