Troye Sivan Named YSL Beauty U.S. Ambassador

Troye Sivan is YSL Beauty’s new U.S. ambassador.

The prestige beauty brand revealed on Thursday it has tapped the musician and actor to front its makeup portfolio, particularly its newly launched Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint. The appointment is part of YSL Beauty’s push to appeal to a Gen Z customer.

“I’ve been a fan of YSL Beauty for years and I’m ecstatic to join such an iconic brand that emboldens and inspires boundary-breaking edge, community and attitude,” Sivan said in a statement. “YSL Beauty’s products are designed for those that own, or want to own, their unique individuality and I’m honored to be part of that narrative.”

Troye Sivan for YSL Beauty Courtesy of YSL Beauty

The appointment comes after YSL Beauty has named several other new ambassadors “who celebrate individuality and modernity,” according to the brand. Earlier this year, YSL Beauty named “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira and “Pose” cast member Indya Moore as U.S. ambassadors.

“We are thrilled for Troye to join the YSL Beauty family,” said YSL Beauty general manager Laetitia Raoust in a statement. “YSL Beauty has long drawn inspiration from the world of music and artistry, humming to the cultural beat. Sivan’s empowered youth and individuality inspires us on the continuation of that path.”

YSL Beauty also stated that it hopes Sivan’s appointment during Pride Month will “encourage its community to manifest and celebrate who they are, louder than ever before — to never stand for being defined, defied or denied.”

