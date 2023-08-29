The Rap on True Religion: True Religion is celebrating its 21st birthday with a colorful collection of denim, activewear and tops with iconography and amplified details referencing its early fashion days.

The brand is also harking back to its hip-hop music roots with a “Music Is #MYRLGN” campaign featuring Atlanta-based rappers Lil Gnar and Kaliii, also known as Kali. True Religion has previously collaborated with Chief Keef’s Glo Gang, which includes Lil Gnar.

True Religion will later collaborate with hip-hop collective AG Club for exclusive social content, and with Dj Whoo Kid, of G-Unit and Shade 45 fame, on an anthology track of songs over the years that shout out the brand. True Religion will play the mashup at its New York Fashion Week event in partnership with Highsnobiety Sept. 9 celebrating its birthday.

True Religion’s second drop of the collection, happening Sept. 14, features the brand’s signature stitch in a denim hookup titled the Ricky Red Rope, tapping into AG Club as campaign faces. AG Club and True Religion announced their partnership in 2022 with tour merchandise, sold just at Coachella. The brand also enlisted Peder Cho of Utopia to design a custom-fit archived upcycled look for the duo’s festival performance. Most recently, AG Club and True Religion teamed up for a performance in Los Angeles at the Leimert Park Juneteenth Festival.