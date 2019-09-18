STEP ON THE GAS: Trussardi aims to be recognized as a lifestyle brand.

On Tuesday night, the storied Italian label owned by the QuattroR asset management company, unveiled a collaboration with Fiat for the makeover of the automotive giant’s Panda city car.

American-born pop star Ava Max attended the event — held at the brand’s Milan flagship in Piazza Scala — as the Panda Trussardi made its debut in the singer’s latest music video for her single “Torn.”

“I first discovered Trussardi when I was planning the shoot for my new music video. I wanted something uniquely Italian with a rich history that was fashion-forward yet elegant. Trussardi was the only option. I wore a few of its iconic pieces in the music video and felt strong and confident,” the singer said during the event.

In the video, Max wears 20 or so pieces from the brand, including archive items from the Eighties and Nineties, such as glittery pumps with the “T” logo on the heel, a leather trench coat and a messenger bag with Trussardi’s greyhound logo as the closure.

“I’m proud of this project because it fully represents the idea of brand Trussardi has in mind,” said Tomaso Trussardi, the company’s chairman.

“In the Seventies my father thought his company should not represent only the fashion category. Instead the branding activity could expand to other products and activities and he was among the first to understand the lifestyle belonged to fashion,” he highlighted.

The car comes in a matte coffee shade with contrasting black details, while interiors feature the Trussardi logo splashed on seat belts and engraved on the steering wheel, exceptionally replacing Fiat’s one.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the music video was also cut for the Panda Trussardi TV commercial, to bow in October in Europe.

“Tomaso thought out of the box by choosing the Panda car…we often forget how cool the Panda is,” said Olivier Francois, Fiat brand global president, adding it’s been the best-selling car in Italy for six years and the best-selling city car in Europe since 2003.

Marking the collaboration, Trussardi created a capsule collection inspired by the car’s bumper that includes a hooded sweatshirt, cotton trousers and T-shirts, in addition to the pieces Max wears in the video.

The lineup hit select Trussardi flagships, as well as the brand’s online shop on Wednesday.